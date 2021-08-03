Tail Winds Technology MSP501 Ranked for Channel Futures-List of the Most Prestigious Global Managed Service Providers in the Technology Industry





Birmingham, Alabama, August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -TailWinds Technologies has been named one of the world’s leading managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP501 ranking.

TailWinds Technologies has been named one of the best performing managed service providers in the technology industry by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs around the world have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 Survey investigates your organization’s performance based on annual revenue, recurring revenue, profit margin, revenue structure, growth opportunities, innovation, supported technology solutions, and enterprise and customer demographics.

Managed service providers on the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and Channel Futures editors. This review ranks applicants using a unique methodology that assesses financial performance based on long-term health and feasibility, recurring revenue commitment, and operational efficiency. ..

Channel Futures has named TailWinds Technologies 2021MSP501.

Daniel Herrera, CIO of Tail Winds, said: technology.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the history of the survey.

Since its inception, MSP 501 has been a vibrant innovator focused on high levels of customer satisfaction in small, medium and large organizations in the public and private sectors from a competitive ranking. Evolved into a group. Today, many of their service and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid workforce support.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 Winners are the best performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They far outperform their competitors,” said Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Vice President of Content. One Robert De Marzo said. Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “This year’s list, coordinated by Channel Futures MSP501 editor Allison Francis, was clearly one of the best lists ever.”

Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa Tech Channels, said: .. “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and thank the thousands of MSPs for their continued growth and success in the managed services sector.”

MSP 501 winners will be honored at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit in Las Vegas, November 1-4.

A complete list of 2021 MSP 501 is available on the Channel Futures website.

Background The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on sensitive data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. The data was collected online from March 1st to May 24th, 2021. The MSP501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics such as recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

TailWinds Technologies is a fully managed business technology service provider. From remote network monitoring, system security, 24/7 technical support, backup and business continuity to IT consulting, HIPAA / HITECH compliance, or virtual CIOs, Tailwinds addresses your business IT needs. We have many competitors, but there are big differences between the teams we have built and the way we work with you. You can always expect an appropriate response. Problems are often resolved before they become problems. At the core of our actions and recommendations is integrity. And you can always be confident that our team will provide the most efficient, appropriate and long-life solution for your unique business.

About Channel Futures Channel Futures is a media and event platform that provides companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analytics, peer engagement, business information, and face-to-face events. Our assets include Channel Futures MSP 501, Channel Futures DEI 101, the most influential and fast-growing managed service providers in the technology industry, and often undervalued in technology channels. Celebrate and celebrate. We offer unmatched face-to-face events such as Channel Partners Events, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, MSP Summit and Channel Evolution Europe. A DEI community group that is an initiative to educate, support, promote and maintain diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of InformaTech, a market-leading business-to-business information provider with depth and expertise in the information and communication (ICT) technology sector. Each year, we welcome over 7,400 subscribers, over 3.8 million unique visitors to the digital community each month, over 18,200 students, and 225,000 attendees at the event. Channel Futures is where the world meets channels. We are moving our channel partners forward. For more information, please visit channelfutures.com.

