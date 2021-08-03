Huawei promises $ 100 million to fuel APAC startups





Huawei Technologies will invest $ 100 million in the Spark startup scheme over a three-year period. This includes plans to develop four more startup hubs in the region. We also aim to foster 1,000 startups, including 100 scale-ups.

Chinese tech giant said Tuesday that the investment is aimed at adding four startup hubs to Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines. Launched last year, the Spark Initiative aimed to foster and promote a startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently available in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Huawei said it will expand its program to four new markets with the aim of hiring 1,000 startups, including 100 scale-ups. The OECD defines a scale-up business as a company with an average annual growth rate of over 20% over three years and 10 or more employees.

In addition, Chinese technology vendors have introduced three startup initiatives that leverage cloud service offerings, including the Spark Developer Program and the Spark Pitstop Program. The latter was promoted to startups powered by Huawei Cloud technology to drive product development for these companies.

“Startups and SMEs (SMBs) are modern innovators, disruptors and pioneers,” Huawei Senior Vice President and Director Catherine Chen said at the Huawei Cloud Spark Founders Summit 2021 on Tuesday. Stated. Singapore and Hong Kong. “These companies account for two-thirds of the world’s employment, create two-thirds of new jobs and generate almost 50% of the world’s GDP.”

Chen added that Huawei wants to provide resources to enable startups to unlock opportunities from digital transformation and develop “more innovative products and solutions for the world.” ..

According to Huawei Cloud CEO Zhang Ping’an, vendors have worked with local governments, incubators, VC companies and universities to provide startups with a “support platform” through the Spark initiative. He said 40 startups are currently participating in the program.

Mr. Zhang said as follows. “We are strengthening startup support through four new initiatives aimed at“ cloud plus cloud ”collaboration, continuous innovation, global and local services, and a high-quality business ecosystem. “

He said the vendor’s new cloud plus cloud collaboration and joint innovation program will support startups with a total of $ 40 million in resources, half from Huawei Cloud and the other half from Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). I added.

“In 2021, our plan is to support 200 startups in the HMS ecosystem and share a network of channel resources with developers around the world servicing 1 billion Huawei device users.” He said. “In addition, we will open the HMS Developer Innovation Center to support 100,000 HMS cloud-native developers.”

According to Huawei, 4.5 million developers currently use mobile service platforms in 170 markets and territories.

