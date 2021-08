Critizr sponsors the Coronavirus Innovation category at the 2021 RTIH Awards — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

We are pleased to announce Critizr as a sponsor of the Best Coronavirus Innovation category at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

Critizr Connection is Europe’s leading customer interaction management platform.

Founded by Critizr in 2012, thousands of retail professionals working in more than 80 large European companies are now using it daily to foster customer attachment throughout their business.

Next-generation solutions that build the conversational and emotional connections demanded by modern customers.

By bringing local staff closer to local customers and giving them access to their customers’ voices, they can engage with them, gain insights and take action on the most important issues. increase.

It’s a technology designed to be easily used and integrated by front-line staff, those in a unique position to serve customers and provide a seamless customer journey and an exceptional retail experience. ..

Critizr Connection has a proven track record of improving local store performance, which enables measurable businesses such as increased footfall and sales, increased customer loyalty and brand reputation, and reduced customer attrition. It brings a wide range of benefits as a whole.

This is how Critizr transforms the way many companies, including Carrefour, Monoprix and Total, deliver best-in-class customer experiences and gain market share from the manufacturing floor.

This reflects the vision of Critizr co-founder Nicolas Hammers, where true customer attachment cannot occur top-down. It must be adopted company-wide by all team and staff members throughout the business.

Easy to scale and use, the platform is built into more than 30,000 stores, whether in France alone or with hundreds of branch offices. In a 2020 survey of more than 2,000 store managers, 76% found that they use Critizr Connection daily to interact with their customers.

With the six years of growth behind it, Critizr now has offices in Paris, Lille and London with a fast-growing team of over 100 CX experts.

The business is currently rolling out an ambitious expansion plan following 15 million rounds of financing to support and grow the stability of its clients in the retail, banking, travel, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

Best Coronavirus Innovation Category

The pandemic has had a huge impact on how we shop and how retailers operate.

The award is given to companies that are most focused on technology to solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 era and improve the in-store and / or online experience for both staff and customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/8/3/critizr-sponsors-coronavirus-innovation-category-at-2021-rtih-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos