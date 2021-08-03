Cheaper YouTube Premium May Coming Soon





There is a cheap version of YouTube Premium that has been tested abroad and its appeal is very attractive. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

YouTube Premium is a surefire option if you want to pay to skip often disastrous ads. But it’s probably about $ 12 a month, in addition to the entire host of other subscription services you’ve already paid for. Prices include access to YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background playback. But for everyone else who doesn’t want these extras, the current subscription price can be too high.

YouTube is working on a cheaper version of YouTube Premium that prioritizes only blocking ads and avoids additional features. Called Premium Light, it is currently being tested in several European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Technically, you can access the Premium Lite page. If you access from an IP address outside of the above regions, you will see a splash screen indicating that no offers are available. However, with the help of a VPN app that connects to a server in Amsterdam, I went to a screen that encouraged me to sign up for YouTube Premium Lite.

When you log in as if you live in the Netherlands, you will be taken to the splash page to register for YouTube Premium Lite. Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Users of the ResetEra forum first discovered the existence of YouTube Premium Lite. YouTube confirmed its existence to The Verge in the following statement:

Scandinavia and Benelux (excluding Iceland) were testing new services to give users more choices.Premium Lite costs 6.99 per month (or local monthly equivalent) and includes YouTube ad-free videos

YouTube Premium currently offers or undertakes conversions in Europe for $ 12 per month, much like the United States. Premium Lite will be available on YouTube ad-free on all platforms, including desktops, iOS, Android, smart TVs and game consoles, for just over half the price. It also removes ads from the YouTube Kids app. This may be valuable for the peace of mind of some parents.

Of course, as Snack Wells promised us in the 90’s, it was as delicious as a full-calorie cookie, but YouTube Premium Lite doesn’t include all of the current premium tier dressings. There is no background playback, no offline downloads, and no access to YouTube Music.

It’s unclear if YouTube Premium Lite will eventually reach other markets, but it’s interesting to see how Google is pricing for families and students. Currently, families of up to five members pay YouTube Premium $ 18 per month, and students pay $ 7. If that means you don’t have to look at another plot ad, we’re happy to pay for the family plan for the whole family, including your baby.

