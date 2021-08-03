The New York Times will block access to third-party apps for crosswords starting next week





The New York Times today announced that it will block access to popular crosswords for third-party apps. Previously, Times made crosswords available in AcrossLite puzzle-style .puz files. These can be used in a variety of third-party crossword applications.

This announcement was posted today by editor Everdeen Mason. The editor explained that this change streamlines the editor’s process. This change will take place from August 10th.

After August 10th, crossword play on Across Lite will no longer be supported. This means that it does not provide a downloadable .puz file for use on that platform. NYT Crossword can be played on crossword apps, desktop and mobile web.

Thank you for supporting our team to improve and streamline the process so that editors can do what they love best. Edit the fun puzzles submitted by the community.

As Jason Snell of SixColors points out, this change will allow Times crosswords to be played only on the Times website and the New York Times Crossword app for iPhone and iPad only. It also affects users who rely on third-party applications to make crosswords more accessible.

One of the most popular third-party crossword applications is Red Sweater’s Black Ink for Mac and iOS. Black Ink supports opening puzzle files designed for the Across Lite puzzle format, including the New York Times crossword. This is no longer possible if we stop offering crosswords in Across Lite format.

JessDail: I’m visually impaired. The @NYTGames app for solving puzzles isn’t very accessible with #voiceover. The @BlackInk app is 100% accessible, so by not allowing third-party apps to solve puzzles, you would exclude # Blind.

