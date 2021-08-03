Pokemon Unite is getting game updates, here is the full patch notes





Pokemon Unite has been around for a few weeks now, but if you’re interested in MOBA games, it’s not bad.

There have been lots of giveaways and handouts so far, and soon the game will get game updates as well. This includes text and bug fixes, as well as test releases of special audience features.

Some changes have also been made to the statistics and movements of some Pokemon to adjust the overall balance of the game. Here is a complete patch note from the official game website:

The server update will be performed at 12AM PDT / 7:00 UTC on 8-4-2021.

Scheduled date and time: 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT / 7:00 UTC

Apply Update: Restart the app on your device to apply the update.

Update details:

-Bug fix-Text fix-Spectate feature test release: The Spectate feature test release runs from 8-4-2021 12AM PDT / 7:00 UTC to 8-6-2021 12AMPDT / 7:00 UTC. ..

Changes have been made to the stats of some Pokemon, and there are moves to balance the unite battles.

Charizard

Flamethrower: -Reduced cooldown-Enhanced effect on enemy Pokemon.

Fire Punch:-Enhanced impact on enemy Pokemon.

Fire Blast: -Reduced cooldown-Enhanced impact on enemy Pokemon.

Talonflame

Acrobat:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Aerial Ace:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Aerial Ace +:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Fly: -Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb: -Increased damage to enemy Pokemon-Increased impact on enemy Pokemon.

Petal Dance: -Move Upgrade

Solar Beam:-Cooldown reduced.

Unity Movement: Green Wrath-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Absol

Basic attack:-Bug fix

Night Slash:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Sucker Punch:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Wigritough

The following statistics have been increased:-Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap-Increased damage to enemy Pokemon-Increased impact on enemy Pokemon.

Sing-The effect on enemy Pokemon has been enhanced.

Dazzling Glitter-Bug Fix

Eldegos

Cotton Guard: -Longer cooldown-Reduced HP recovery

Cotton Spores: -Reduced cooldown-Enhanced effect on enemy Pokemon-This moves defense, Sp. The increase in diff has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash-HP recovery has been reduced.

Cinderess

The following statistics have been reduced:-Attack

Blaze Kick:-Reduced damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Feint: -Move downgrade

Pyroball:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Gengar

Basic attack:-Bug fix

Shadow Ball:-Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Hex:-Move downgrade

Dream Eater:-Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark:-Bug fix

Wild Charge:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon-Reduced cooldown

Unite Move: Plasma Gale-Reduced damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Cormorant

Whirlpool:-Reduced damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Dive:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.

Basic attack:-Bug fix

Cross Chop: -Reduced damage done to enemy Pokemon.

Hand-to-hand combat:-Increased damage dealt to enemy Pokemon.Lucario

Powerup Punch:-Bug fix

Bone Rush:-Bug Fix Greninja:

Basic attack:-Bug fix

Arora Ninetales

Snow warning:-Bug fix

If you haven’t tried this game yet, be sure to read the reviews. Are you still playing this game for a few weeks? Please leave a comment below.

