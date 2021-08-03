The E-Scooter Project aims to improve safety and reduce sidewalk clutter





Luna, an Irish scooter technology company, has partnered with US company Jump Watts on a pilot project to improve the safety of shared scooters.

This improves the operational efficiency of shared electric scooter fleets for riders, pedestrians, operators and cities, while at the same time leaving e-scooters in the wrong place and cluttering the sidewalks, putting danger to others. The purpose is to deal with the growing global problem.

Luna has devised a technology that allows electric scooters to detect pedestrians and recognize different road surfaces. You can also see exactly where the electric scooter is and where it is safely parked.

Los Angeles-based Jump Watts has created a set of technologies that allow electric scooters to recover in the event of a fall, move remotely to a designated parking zone, and be called to a specific location.

Automatic capsize scooter

Andrew Fleury, co-founder and CEO of Luna, is working towards a similar goal of working on safety solutions for electric scooters and believes that we can work together to accelerate the company’s joint goals.

The problem of electric scooter sidewalk clutter is currently a problem that is blocking many cities and towns around the world. Luna believes that the technology that combines Luna and JumpWatts will address this issue and provide an attractive solution for both businesses and cities.

Semi-autonomous fleets can also collect data such as road conditions, crowd analysis, and traffic jams.

Arun Gunasekaran, co-founder and CEO of JumpWatts, said micromobility spaces are ripe for innovation that not only improves fleet operator revenue, but also enhances the user and municipal experience. increase.

Fleet profitability

Our vehicle enhancement technology, Virtual Valet, is a way to increase profitability and reduce street disruption.

He said the technology could be retrofitted to existing scooters or designed into new models to reduce pavement obstruction by 95% and increase vehicle profitability by up to 40%. ..

The two companies will work on a project that combines computer vision and automated vehicle technology at Dublin’s Smart DCU campus.

Luna is also involved in another e-scooter research project at the DCU designed to set new safety standards. In this project, e-scooter operator Tier will work with Luna, Insight SFI Research Center for Data Analytics, and Smart DCU to see how artificial intelligence and computer vision can improve rider and pedestrian safety. Monitor

