Why Chinese e-commerce giants are investing in games





JD.com’s booth at the China Joy Game Conference in Shanghai on July 30, 2021. Chinese e-commerce giants are investing heavily in games.

Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Shanghai At China Joy, one of Asia’s largest gaming conferences in Shanghai, e-commerce giant JD.com has built a booth featuring a giant version of the dog mascot Joy.

This display highlights JD.com’s ambitions in the gaming arena. However, I’m not thinking of taking on something like Tencent or NetEase by making a game.

Instead, the Beijing-based company wants to be a reliable place for young people to buy gaming-related products, and is looking to partner with esports and device makers as a way to do that. .. This can also drive the growth of other parts of the business.

“We have the ability to round up the entire ecosystem,” Daniel Tan, president of JD Mobile Devices, told CNBC.

What JD is doing in the game

There are several aspects to JD’s gaming business. First, millions of shoppers buy products on JD’s platform and provide feedback. JD works with partners to share feedback and help them improve their products.

Last year, JD announced plans to work with companies such as Chinese PC maker Lenovo and gaming giant Tencent to develop enhanced smartphones for mobile games. This means that JD can also distribute these gamers and target gamers via the shopping app.

Ultimately, I think what we want to do is build a platform that goes to JD for everything a game needs when thinking about a game.

Daniel Tan

President of JD Mobile Device

The second part of the strategy revolves around esports or competitive video games.

JD launched its own esports team in 2017 called JD Gaming. Last year, we launched a mobile game team called JDE sports.

Global esports revenue is projected to exceed $ 1 billion for the first time in 2021, growing 14.5% year-on-year, according to game analytics firm Newzoo. Although only a small part of the global gaming market as a whole, growth is expected to remain strong. JD wants a slice of this pie.

However, esports involvement is also part of a broader marketing promotion to associate the company with games. Esports helped “get into the consumer mindset,” Tan said.

He added that the company is focused on building player profiles “in a way that helps promote the product.”

“Ultimately, I think what we want to do is build a platform where everything a game needs to go to JD when thinking about the game,” said Tan.

JD does not produce or produce games like Tencent or NetEase. Tencent, in particular, has grown globally by acquiring or investing in game studios. Mr Tan said it was not the focus of JD, but did not rule out the possibility of co-investing in a gaming company with a partner.

“Think if you have the opportunity. If it’s a good opportunity, we think it’s very open,” Tan said.

JD sees “great potential” in games

Tan said JD’s gaming efforts are in its infancy and are not considering a business model at this time.

“After all, I think the whole industry is still in the incubation stage, so from our point of view it’s an investment,” Tan said.

“But we see great potential not only in terms of mobile phone sales, but also in terms of revenue sharing in games. I think it’s nearing the end,” he said.

According to Tan, what JD is doing is trying to create value. “Before thinking about how to cash out, we need to incubate the entire ecosystem.”

Tan also said that investing in games has many indirect benefits.

“Participating, engaging with young people, interacting with young people. That’s the kind of consumer we want. They will use JD,” he said.

