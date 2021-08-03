Intel’s high-end gaming GPU leak shows fast clock speed, but ignores benchmark results





Intel’s incoming gaming graphics card (Xe-HPG, meaning Xe high-performance gaming) was found in a leaked benchmark that sheds more light on the types of specifications expected of GPUs.

The Geekbench results for the Xe Graphics product show that it looks like an entry-level discrete desktop GPU, given that it has 128 execution units (EU). GPU tops in 96EU).

The faster clock speed of 2.2GHz, called this sample chip, also indicates that it’s a desktop model (rather than a laptop-targeted Xe-HPG), with an Intel Core i5-11400T processor and 16GB. Tested on a desktop PC. DDR4-2133 RAM (in Asus B560M-PLUS motherboard).

Theoretically, this graphics card has 128 EU with 1,024 cores and 4GB of VRAM and now operates at 2.2GHz. As Wccftech, who emphasized the Geekbench score, points out, this XeGPU with 128EU was clocked at 1.9GHz when it was last discovered, so Intel seems to be doing well with a faster clock speed. ..

In addition, previous rumors have raised the idea that the flagship Xe-HPG model could operate at clock speeds up to 2.2GHz, so it seems that Intel is actually aiming for clocks above 2GHz.

For the actual results achieved with this sample, the GPU manages an OpenCL score of 13,710, which is about the same as the Radeon RX 550. That may be a shame, but it’s still in its infancy and is expected at this point.

Analysis: Do not put stocks in that score

It’s still an early sample GPU, so there’s definitely a lot left to do for Intel in terms of drivers. It will be on the software side of the equation due to the instability of the overall score. In other words, the result itself can be safely ignored. The really interesting information here is the watch Intel is currently aiming for (which is consistent with the speculation we’ve heard in the past). Of course, the speed could increase further as the release approaches.

If the latest from the rumored factory is true, Intel will need to polish the graphics driver for the Xe-HPG card until the end of the year. That is, the GPU will not be available until January 2022 at CES.

Of course, the schedule may be postponed, or the product may not actually be on the shelves until the paper is scheduled to go on sale in January and Intel obviously takes some time after that. .. At this stage.

What I said before, I’ll say it again now-Intel nails the driver as well as the hardware itself, as a bad impression of the first driver seriously hinders the initial recognition of Intel’s high-end discrete graphics cards. is needed. And because they are entering the discrete desktop graphics market dominated by AMD and (mostly) Nvidia, they have a difficult enough job.

