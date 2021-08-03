Green development of mega-urban agglomeration in the Pearl River Delta, China





GTFP measurement and disassembly

Malmquist-Luenberger index proposed by Chung et al. 23 has improved the distance function based on the traditional Malmquist index. Can be used to handle unwanted output 23. When measuring the ML index, the geometric mean between the two periods is typically used, but it may not be the solution to linear programming. Oh24 applied the Global Malmquist to the ML Index and built the Global Malmquist-Rouenberger Index (GML). This effectively avoids the problem of no solution. With reference to Fare et al.25 and Ray et al.26 on how to decompose total factor productivity, the Green Total Factor Productivity Change (GTFP) can be calculated and decomposed as follows, given diminishing returns on a certain scale.

$$ GTFP_ {r} ^ {t, t + 1} = frac {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}} {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}} = GPTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} times GPEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} times GSTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} times GSEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} $$

(1)

Among them, (GTFP_ {t} ^ {t + 1}, GPTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1}, GPEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1}, GSTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1}, GSEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} ) represents the total factor productivity change, technological progress, pure technological efficiency change, scale efficiency change, and technology scale change of the green economy. The specific format is as follows:

$$ begin {aligned} GPTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} & = frac {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G } left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}}}} {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ { G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right) } { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}}} \ & quad times frac {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right )} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t} } Yeah. Kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t }, -b ^ {t}} right)}}}} {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t} left ({ x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrig htarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right) }}}} \ end {aligned} $$

(2)

$$ GPEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} = frac {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t }; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}} {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}} $$

(3)

$$ GSTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} = frac {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1},-b ^ {t + 1}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1 }; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}}} {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t +) 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1},-b ^ {t + 1}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom { { overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, –b ^ {t + 1}} right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {G} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}}} $$ $$

(Four)

$$ GSEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} = frac {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t} left ({x) ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({X ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t} left ({x ^ {t}, y ^ {t}, b ^ {t}; y ^ {t}, -b ^ {t}} right)}}}} {{{{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1} , B ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1},-b ^ {t + 1}} right)} mathord { left / { vphantom {{ overrightarrow {S} _ {C} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1} } right)} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} { overrightarrow {S} _ {V} ^ {t + 1} left ({x ^ {t + 1}, y ^ {t + 1}, b ^ {t + 1}; y ^ {t + 1}, -b ^ {t + 1}} right)}}}} $$

(Five)

Among them, (GPTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} ) is a change in technological progress, and the fact that its value is greater than 1 means that the current production technology is compared with the previous production technology. It means that it is close to the global frontier. Production technology, and technological advances have occurred. (GPEC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} ) is a pure technical efficiency change, the value of which is greater than 1. This means that production efficiency has improved compared to the previous period. (GSTC_ {t} ^ {t + 1} ) is a change in technology scale. If the change in technological scale is greater than 1, it means the economies of scale caused by the change in the disposability of the factor (also understood as technological progress) 27,28; (GSEC_ {t} ^ { t + 1} ) is a change in economies of scale, and if its value is greater than 1, it indicates that a change in factor allocation structure (production efficiency) causes economies of scale. (X ^ {t} ), (y ^ {t} ), and (b ^ {t} ) represent the input, the desired output, and the undesired output, respectively. (-B ^ {t} ) Negative values ​​indicate that unwanted output is converted to expected output. (S_ {C} ^ {G}, S_ {V} ^ {G} ) is the distance between the I / O combination and the global DEA frontier, with the subscripts (C ) and (V ). ) Means a constant diminishing returns. Scale-related yield (CRS) and scale-related diminishing returns (VRS), respectively. For a constant yield on scale, the value of efficiency change includes the effect of scale. The scale effect of technological progress (frontier movement) and the scale effect of technological efficiency change (difference between (t ) and (t + 1 ) technological efficiency of DMU) are ({{S_ {C} ^ {t} } mathord { left / { vphantom {{S_ {C} ^ {t}} {S_ {V} ^ {t}}}} right. kern- nulldelimiterspace} {S_ {V} ^ {t }}} ) 29.

Description of input / output variables

Regarding the definition of urban agglomeration in the Pearl River Delta, previous studies have generally used the capitals of nine states included in “9 + 2” and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau30. However, with the rapid economic development of the Pearl River Delta’s urban agglomeration, the connections between regions are becoming more and more apparent. Many satellite cities have played an important role in the transition and commitment of regional economic development. This shows that focusing on the state capital is not enough. In this paper, we will ultimately target 28 cities and divide them into 6 suburban agglomerates according to their geographical location. This is shown in Table 1.

Table 1 Suburban cities and corresponding city classifications.

To reflect the close relationship between the resources, environment and economic activity of the Pearl River Delta’s urban agglomeration, this treatise adds resources and environmental related indicators such as land, energy and resources to the input elements and unwanted outputs. .. Pollutant emissions are added to the output factor. The I / O variables and description are as follows:

1. Capital input factor: Fixed investment (100 million yuan) of society as a whole Capital and labor are the most basic production factors of the production function and the basis of economic management. Regarding the calculation of city capital stock, Jin et al. (2013) pointed out that there is a problem with the integration of key variables in the calculation of city capital stock under existing statistical systems. Currently, the most important investment indicator of a city’s capital stock is still the capital investment of society as a whole31. Therefore, we use capital investment as an indicator of capital component input. 2. Labor input factor: Number of employees (10,000) The agglomeration of urban cities in the Pearl River Delta has always accounted for the majority of China’s foreign investment due to the advantage of market opening. As a result, many workers have been attracted to form an industrial structure dominated by labor-intensive industries. Therefore, the labor input factor is an important force driving the economic growth of the Pearl River Delta. Use the employed population as an indicator to measure labor input 32. 3. Land input factor: The area of ​​land for urban construction (square kilometers) is the normal operator of economic activity, and as a donation of resource factor, rational use of land is to achieve high quality urban development. This is an important link. .. The region of the Panpar River Delta is vast and the state’s development stages are quite different. Land resources in Guangdong, Fujian and other provinces are very scarce, and indicators of future urban construction sites are limited, limiting the city’s economic development. In this paper, the land area for urban construction was selected as the land element input index 33 with reference to the treatment method of Fang et al.33. 4. Energy input factor: Total energy consumption (10,000 tons of standard coal) A typical feature of the Chinese economy is “high energy consumption”. Achieving low energy consumption production is one of the important goals of green development in urban agglomeration. Therefore, the energy costs of economic development need to be considered16. Considering that Chinese cities used energy consumption per unit GDP as an index before 2010, we will calculate GDP based on 2005 and calculate the total energy consumption of each city. 5. Resource input coefficient: Total water supply (100 million cubic meters) Since the water supply can effectively reflect the resource dependence of the city, the total water supply of each city is used as the input coefficient index in this paper.

1. Expected production coefficient GDP In previous studies, GDP was always used as an expected production indicator to measure the economic benefits of local production activities. This article uses 2005 as the reference period for conversion to take the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) as the expected production and to eliminate the effects of inflation and other factors 13,14,33. 2. Unwanted emission factors: Industrial wastewater emissions (100 million tons), Industrial waste gas emissions (100 million standard cubic meters) In GTFP evaluation studies, three types of industrial waste emissions are generally considered as undesirable emission indicators. Used 34. Most urban solid waste emissions in the Pearl River Delta region are essentially zero, so we did not add them to the unwanted output indicators. In this paper, we select industrial wastewater discharge and industrial waste gas discharge as undesired output indicators.

The above data is from the “China Statistical Yearbook”, “China Cities Database”, “China Regional Economic Database”, and their state and city statistical yearbooks.

