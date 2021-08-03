How to use the new and improved Microsoft Teams in Windows 11





Microsoft Teams is making a makeover with Windows 11.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s next major software update, Windows 11, will be available in a number of free upgrades this fall. Windows 11 features new features such as an integrated Android app, a more Mac-like interface, widgets, multitasking capabilities, and an enhanced gaming experience with Xbox technology.

However, as many companies are navigating hybrid workers, updating Windows 11 for Microsoft Teams is ready to be part of the most useful changes.

In Windows 11, the team resides in the Windows taskbar, making it as easy to start a call as using FaceTime on Mac OS. In addition, teams will be more accessible on Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows PCs. The new button on the taskbar replaces the Skype Meet Now button in Windows 10.

According to the company, Microsoft began testing a preview of the new integration with Windows Insider testers this month.

How to use Microsoft Teams on Windows 11

Here’s how Microsoft Teams works on Windows 11.

1. Download and install Microsoft Teams.

2. Sign in or set up your Microsoft account.

3. On the taskbar[Teamsチャット]Click the icon or use the keyboard shortcut (WIN + C).

4. When the team flyout opens, you’ll see the latest individual and group messages.

Five.[会議]or[チャット]Click.

6. To fully experience Teams[MicrosoftTeamsを開く]Click.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Windows 11 seems to have streamlined communication through Teams’ notification system. When Teams notifications appear on your screen, you can reply directly inline, accept or reject chats and calls.

With the transformation of Microsoft Teams, users can add contacts using their email address or phone number, sync existing contacts from Skype or Outlook, and send group chat and meeting invitation links to other users. You can send it. The Windows 11 team also features an improved Together mode with live emoji reactions, voting, calendar integration, chat history search, file sharing, and the ability to assign tasks directly to other users.

For more information, check out the features of Windows 11 (and how they work) and all the free upgrades that Windows 11 will offer this fall.

