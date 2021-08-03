Chrome OS 92 brings Google Meet PWA, eSIM support and more





Google has announced the release of Chrome OS 92. Starting this week, the latest version of Chrome OS will be available on compatible Chromebooks around the world. It brings a lot of new features and improvements across the board. Chrome 92 was released a few weeks ago for Linux, Mac, Windows and Android devices.

Chrome OS 92 Release: New Features

Google is focusing on improving the video conferencing capabilities of Chromebooks with the latest updates to keep working remotely for the foreseeable future. The Google Meet Progressive Web App (PWA) is pre-installed as part of this effort. You can get it directly from the launcher.

Announced last week, the new MeetPWA offers the same feature set as traditional desktop apps, but with a smaller package. Google is committed to improving performance to adapt to different network conditions, so users always enjoy the best experience. Zoom recently also released a PWA for Chromebooks. This is mentioned in a blog post announcing the release of Chrome OS 92.

If you want to add some fun elements to your conversation, you can now easily launch the emoji picker on your Chromebook. You can quickly display the emoji picker using the search / launcher keys + Shift + space on your keyboard shortcuts. You can also right-click on the text field and select “Emoji” from the menu. Recently used emojis will be displayed there. Alternatively, you can scroll to see the details. You can also search for specific emojis, but this feature is currently only available in English.

eSIM support, new wallpapers, etc.

On Chrome OS 92, the Chromebook has an eSIM for cellular connections. Of course, the device needs eSIM functionality in the first place. But if so, Google is finally providing the software support it needed. So wherever you go, you can quickly switch carriers without having to go to the store or look for lots of physical SIM cards. You can download the eSIM at any time by Google providing the QR code settings.[設定]>> >>[ネットワーク]>> >>[モバイルデータ]Just go to and follow the on-screen instructions.

Next is the Chromebook Explore app[Discover]So we have a new digital magazine curated for kids and families. According to Google, each issue of the magazine provides recommendations for educational apps to “help kids discover new ways to create and play Chromebooks.”

The first issue focuses on game design and includes an interview with game creator Jesse Schell. This digital magazine is currently only available to Family Link users in the United States.

Last but not least, Chrome OS 92 comes with a lot of new wallpapers inspired by the “concept of unity”. These wallpapers are available in the “Togetherness” category of wallpaper pickers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/08/chrome-os-92-update.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos