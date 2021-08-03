Everything Google has told us about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





Google unveiled its latest smartphone suddenly and surprisingly quietly. Two new devices have arrived in the company’s online store, digging deeper into both the phone and Tensor, a new system-on-chip that powers the next generation of Pixel devices.

Six Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices placed perpendicular to each other at different angles on a gray surface.

What is the most exciting part? New color? A new cyclops-style visor that houses the camera sensor? That new tip? More AI smarts could be predicted across the device, but they didn’t prevent Google from explaining exactly what the new SoC offers.

We’ll take a closer look at Google’s new four-year chip creation, but hope that more AI-based processes will run at the same time without overheating your smartphone. Not only the Google Assistant, but also photo and video recordings have improved overall audio and audio processing. All of these seem to be the sixth addition that continues to leverage the strengths of the Pixel series.

In a conversation with Engadget, Rick Osterloh explained without specifically explaining that the Pixel 6 Series will include a larger image sensor than before. He said the Pixel 6s’ main camera captures about 150% more light than its predecessor, the Pixel. Pro alone has an additional telephoto option with 4x optical zoom. This certainly helps in deciding between the two. All you really have to ask is the price and release date.

-Matt Smith

It’s been over a year to wait.

Lord of the Rings Series

Amazon’s long-awaited Lord of the Rings series has finally reached its release date. The show will premiere on the company’s Prime Video platform on September 2, 2022, with new episodes being dropped on Prime Video each week. Shooting of the still untitled series that ended yesterday. It takes place thousands of years before the Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings event. The familiar new character cast will fight undisclosed evil in Tolkien’s fantasy world. Keep reading.

The story continues

This finding seems to support Einstein’s predictions.

For the first time, scientists saw what happened behind a black hole. Researchers were able to capture light from behind a supermassive black hole 800 million light-years away.

Astrophysicist Dan Wilkins of Stanford University says this is “an important part of the puzzle to understand what the universe has become.” While studying the bright flares of X-rays emitted by black holes, researchers discovered a faint flash of light. These were the “bright echoes” of flares bouncing off the gas behind the black hole. These phenomena were first predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity, published in 1916. read more.

Testing is being conducted in Europe.

YouTube is testing a low-cost subscription plan that eliminates all ads throughout the video without offline downloads and background playback. Resetera users were the first to find new YouTube Premium Lite hierarchies in the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden when trying to cancel paid services. The price of the plan is 6.99 ($ ​​8.32) per month, which is the same as the student class. Keep reading.

I’m coming on November 11th.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi

Instead of pooping, it becomes dusty.

