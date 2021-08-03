Huawei Invests US $ 100 Million in Asia Pacific Startup Ecosystem Over Three Years





[Singapore/Hong Kong, August 3, 2021] Huawei announced plans to invest US $ 100 million in startup support at the first HUAWEI CLOUD Spark Founders Summit in Singapore and Hong Kong at the same time. Huawei said the investment will be directed to the Spark program in the Asia Pacific region. The program aims to build a sustainable startup ecosystem in the region over the next three years. Huawei has helped Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand build startup hubs. At the summit, Huawei also announced that the program will focus on developing four additional startup hubs in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, with the goal of incorporating a total of 1,000 startups into the Spark accelerator program. did. Mold those 100 to scale up.

At this summit, Huawei also launched Cloud Plus Cloud Collaboration and Co-Innovation Programs to further strengthen its support for startups around the world. Huawei is dedicated to ongoing efforts and leverages its complete business portfolio in cloud-to-cloud collaboration spaces to drive innovation, global and local services, business ecosystems and accelerate startup growth.

HUAWEI CLOUD Spark Founders Summit in Singapore

The summit was attended by many prominent Asian start-ups, academia, representatives of various industries and governments, the media, more than 50 top venture capitalists in the region, and more than 300 founders of start-ups. did. Speeches and panels at the event focused on the social value of this startup ecosystem and how startups can drive technological and ecosystem innovation, contribute to communities and promote socio-economic development. rice field.

At this event, Huawei launched three more initiatives under the Asia Pacific Spark Program. A spark developer program aimed at fostering a developer ecosystem utilizing HUAWEI CLOUD in the Asia-Pacific region. A Spark Pitstop program designed to onboard and support HUAWEI CLOUD startups to accelerate product development. The Spark Innovation Program (SIP) also focuses on driving corporate innovation through the Spark startup ecosystem.

Huawei’s Senior Vice President and Director, Catherine Chen, held the summit emphasizing how startups are important to social progress and what Huawei is doing to support them. rice field. Huawei was a start-up with a registered capital of only $ 5,000. Nowadays, we are thinking about how we can use our experience and resources to help more start-ups tackle challenges. By doing so, you will be able to seize and achieve the opportunities offered by digital transformation. Business success, and the development of more innovative products and solutions for the world. “

Zhang Ping’an, CEO of Huawei’s Cloud Business Unit, said: Asia-Pacific. Through this program, we are working with local governments, leading incubators, well-known VC companies and leading universities to build a support platform for startups in many regions. Currently, 40 startups are participating in the program. “

Mr. Zhang continues. “Starting today, we will strengthen our support for startups through four new initiatives aimed at cloud-to-cloud collaboration, continuous innovation, global and local services, and a high-quality business ecosystem. Today, Cloud Plus Cloud Collaboration and Co-Innovation Program, which supports startups with US $ 40 million worth of resources, half of the investment from HUAWEI CLOUD and the other half from Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) 2021 The plan will support 200 startups in the HMS ecosystem, share a network of channel resources with developers around the world serving 1 billion Huawei device users, and open the HMS Developer Innovation Center. Supports 100,000 HMS cloud native developers. “

Dr. Lim Jui, CEO of SG Innovate, said: About supporting promising talent and start-ups in emerging technologies in Singapore “

Alfred Sit Winghan, JP, Secretary of Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong SAR Government, said in his opening remarks, “By connecting the founders, VCs, businesses and governments of Asia, this summit provides a valuable platform. For the local Innovation and Technology (I & T) community to interact and exchange views and experiences, and in line with the Hong Kong SAR Government’s plans to promote Hong Kong as an international I & T hub, globally. I & T talent and companies will have great opportunities for significant growth and collaboration. “

As we move towards a fully connected and intelligent world, more and more start-ups are pursuing end-to-end digitalization. The HUAWEI CLOUD infrastructure works in conjunction with Huawei Mobile Services to support startups in any industry. Huawei’s cloud products help developers and partners integrate accounts, development platforms, app distribution and operations. HMS is currently the third largest mobile app ecosystem in the world, helping many start-ups expand their global influence. Currently, 4.5 million developers in more than 170 countries and territories depend on HMS.

Huawei recognizes startups as a key partner. At the HUAWEI CLOUD Spark Founders Summit, Huawei presented the latest data on innovation research programs with start-ups. The data show a strong relationship between Huawei and more than 2,000 partners across the Asia Pacific region, to work closely with governments, top VC companies and major universities in Hong Kong and Singapore to build a support platform. There is ongoing initiative.

Huawei concludes the series of announcements with plans to build the HMS Developer Innovation Center. Through this center, Huawei aims to work with 210 major universities in the Asia Pacific region to develop future talent.

Jeffrey Liu, President of Huawei’s Asia Pacific region, said: The program will invest more than US $ 100 million over the next three years to comprehensively support the establishment of a sustainable startup ecosystem that creates new value in this dynamic region. “

