American tech continues to blow away the rest of the world





Bow, America. It is official and irrefutable. The United States is blowing away the rest of the world with its technological leadership. No other country in the world is so close in terms of innovation and the dominance of American companies in the 21st century.

The Nasdaq Index for a small tech company once reached 15,000 last week. Only a few years ago, the index was 5,000. Yes, the market capitalization of these companies has tripled. This does not include dividends paid to major shareholders in the United States or around the world.

China has always been said to be catching up and achieving breakthroughs in the digital age in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, green energy, robotics, 5G technology and microchips. My friend George Gilder, who wrote the wonderfully thought-provoking book “Life After Google” about the future, appreciates Chinese tech companies. We should always be vigilant.

But from a stock valuation perspective, the value of the 12 most valuable companies in the United States today is well over $ 10 trillion. Red, white, and blue companies from Silicon Valley to Utah’s “Silicon Slope,” Boston, and northwestern Arkansaw are about the same value as all listed companies in China.

Companies like Google, many of which didn’t exist 30 years ago, have created millionaires for your neighbors. Thanks to American innovation and ingenuity, ordinary people are becoming richer than anyone can imagine 50 years ago. Taking risks, old-fashioned Taoism is a hallmark of this unparalleled success story and is unmatched anytime, anywhere in the history of the world.

Almost all of these are tributes to the American financial markets that allocate capital in a super-efficient way. Capitalists doing the grand job of allocating capital efficiently are our secret to financial and technical success.

I’m always wondering when very successful Wall Street investors can’t explain how they add value and sometimes admit they’re just unnecessary intermediaries. It is. Even Warren Buffett, one of the greatest in history, has expressed guilt about his billions as if he and other great financial firms were economic parasites. No. By directing funding to winners like Google rather than losers like Solyndra, everyone in America will be richer.

On the other hand, few politicians have clues as to how capital markets create wealth and jobs and share prosperity in the United States. If so, they will understand that without capitalists and capital, businesses would not exist and there would be no significant progress. They will immediately understand the economic frenzy of tax increases on capital gains and dividends, wealth taxes, and, at worst, death taxes that threaten the future survival of family-owned businesses. If the United States wants to maintain and expand its competitive lead and continue to win globally, it is much wise to reduce the US capital gains tax rather than raise it. Over the decades, returns from more investment to government will pay a wealth of benefits to the federal government and the financial resources of states and cities.

The arrogant fools of the Biden administration believe that keeping America technically number one requires billions of dollars of government-run slush funds for politicians to choose winners and losers with other people’s money. increase. So is China, so is Japan, and it never worked. One of the government’s most famous stories as an investment banker was when the Tokyo government’s Brain Trust advised Honda not to enter the car manufacturing business. Here in the United States, politicians have bet $ 150 billion on wind and solar since the late 1970s, but in return they generate only a small fraction of our energy demand.

Even more unexplained is the US move by senators such as Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on the left and Josh Hawley of Missouri on the right to dissolve the technology company. Why? Because, obviously, they are too good at their work. They make too much money. They have too many customers and too many advertisers. Set aside for some time the rancid political persuasion of some of these left-wing Silicon Valley CEOs. For some reason, the left and right agree that building a good product and even creating a whole new industry is a punishable crime. God is forbidden.

Other parts of the world, such as Chinese, Indians, Japanese, and especially technically inferior Europeans, want to confuse American giants and tax their interests. The role of the US government should be to repel foreign attacks. Like crazy, the Biden administration gave a green light to foreigners looting American companies.

This is not America’s top priority.

So can American technological dominance continue to blow foreign competition for decades to come? Bet on it. Unless stupid enough to decapitate our industry through regulation, antitrust laws, and tax increases on success. The challenge to US hegemony comes from Washington, DC, not China.

Copyright 2021CREATORS.COM

Stephen Moore is a co-founder of the Unleashing Commission and a member of President Trump’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/08/03/american_tech_sector_keeps_blowing_away_the_rest_of_the_world_146183.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos