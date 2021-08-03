



It’s important to know how to perform a safety check in Google Chrome. Troublesome browser malware, zero-day flaws, and password leaks lost in data breaches are just the most common dangers we all face today as we do much of our daily work through web browsers such as Chrome. It is a part.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to make sure your browser is safe and up-to-date. Think of it as good hygiene. You can ignore the state of your browser for a while, but if you ignore it too much, you are more likely to get into a nasty and unpleasant situation.

Fortunately, Google provides Chrome users with an easy-to-use tool to quickly check the security of their browser.

This is called a safety check, and since Google announced this feature in 2020, it has helped Chrome users stay on top of their browsing privacy and security. If you’re interested in running your own Chrome safety check, check out our quick guide on how to do that.

How to perform a safety check on Google Chrome: Test your browser

To get started, launch Google Chrome on your Windows or macOS computer of your choice.

1. Click the three dot button in the upper right corner of the Chrome browser window. This will open the Chrome browser menu.

2. From there, near the end of the menu[設定]Click Options. This will open the Google Chrome settings menu.

3. Fortunately, Google is Chrome[設定]At the top of the menu[安全性チェック]The sections are conveniently arranged.Big blue on almost half of the page[今すぐ確認]You should see a button.

Go ahead and click that button to start the safety check!

4. To make sure your browser is in proper hygiene, you need to make sure that your browser performs some checks quickly.

Security checks include whether you’re running the latest version of Chrome, whether any of your known passwords are included in the data breach, whether you’re running a potentially dangerous Chrome extension, and Chrome’s safety. You can see if you have browsing enabled. Enhanced protection.

You have successfully performed the Chrome safety check. You can use what you’ve learned here to significantly improve your browser security, including updating Chrome to the latest version, creating strong passwords, and switching to one of the best password managers.

How to perform a safety check in Google Chrome: Turn on safe browsing

If you want to take advantage of some of Chrome’s enhanced security features, see the safety check results[セーフブラウジング]Click the button in Chrome[セーフブラウジング]Go to the menu.

From here you can turn on extended protection. This effectively means that Chrome will be more proactive about alerting you to potential security threats.

However, this requires you to send more personal browsing data to Google, such as sample PC system information, pages you are visiting, what you are downloading, and extensions you are using.

