“Providing a safety net can help scientists take more risks.”





Risk capital investment in Indian technology startups reached $ 68 billion between 2011 and 20 years, and academic research and thought leadership will sustain and drive this entrepreneurial growth. Can play an important role on. With this in mind, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is the Center for Research on Startups and Risk Finance (CREST) ​​to provide academic and ideological leadership in innovation, entrepreneurship, and risk capital. Was launched. CREST, Professor A. Thillai Rajan, Principal Investigator at IIT Madras, and Professor IIT Madras, Faculty of Management Research, have revealed more in the context of Indian medical technology start-ups.

Has the number of health tech startups increased due to an ongoing pandemic? It would have been expected to happen, but our dataset shows that it isn’t. The number of health tech start-ups in the last two years is only about 60% of the start-ups founded in the last two years.

How do you anticipate the growth of Indian health tech startups from an investment perspective as new technologies such as AI and big data emerge? Yes, of course. The number of startups will increase. But more importantly, large companies in the health tech sector will benefit more from these new technologies compared to start-ups. For a variety of reasons, the formation of start-ups in the health technology and life sciences sectors may not be as high as in other sectors.

Do you think large IT companies can drive the development of Indian health tech startups? Established management wisdom stipulates that large IT companies should not diversify by investing in start-ups, but should return cash to shareholders so that they can invest directly in start-ups. prize. In fact, that’s what’s happening. While large IT companies generate large amounts of cash, they also pay sound dividends.

Are medical technology start-ups building suitable solutions for the Indian medical system? What are the challenges? Yes, medical technology start-ups are building solutions suitable for the Indian medical system. The challenges are not specific to the medical technology sector. Scale-up is a big challenge. The Indian market is also very price sensitive. In other words, a large number of products are required to reach the break-even point. It takes a lot of investment to reach the break-even point, and the long-term capital needed to support medical technology start-ups is still lacking.

How can we enhance the culture of “taking risks” in healthcare research and innovation? Taking risks is not something that can be taught. Risk Appetite varies from person to person and can change over time. The presence of a safety net can help fencesitters choose it. In short, providing safety nets such as backup employment and the availability of appropriate early-stage investments can help founders and scientists take more risk.

Does India need to learn more from other countries to drive innovation in healthcare technology? It would be more beneficial for India to learn from its past experiences than any other country. A systematic analysis of what interventions worked and what did not help helps investors as well as policy makers. Today we have data and tools for analyzing such data.

