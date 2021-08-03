Closed-loop technology aims to change the water use of the textile industry from Waste2Fresh





In textile manufacturing, which accounts for 20% of the world’s water pollution, CPI and its closed-loop water recycling system aim to revolutionize the industry’s exploitative methods for dyeing and manufacturing our garments.

The toxicity and persistence of industrial dyes has been harmful to our waterways for years. Made to last long on our clothes, they will last long in our environment. This has catastrophic consequences for our environment. The three rivers in Bangladesh, the capital of Dhaka, have been declared biologically dead thanks to these dyes.

For years, the textile industry has abused and damaged our limited supply of freshwater. The World Bank has identified 72 toxic chemicals in our waterways as a result of fiber dyeing alone. Climate change and water pollution are global issues, but the effects of water pollution in the textile industry are primarily the majority of our clothing in clothing workers and communities most vulnerable to health and environmental impacts. Is limited to developing countries that produce.

Developing countries make up almost all textiles made for the fast fashion process. In addition, improperly treated water used for treatment, cleaning, dilution, heating, cooling and transportation during manufacturing can pollute the oceans and rivers.

These resource-intensive industries require breakthrough innovations to recycle water and create closed loops in industrial processes. Phil Jones, Project Manager at the UK Process Innovation Center (CPI), is an independent innovation center that can put an end to breakthrough technology. The textile industry is harsh and tells Sustainable Brands how to pollute water.

The CPIXaste2Fresh project, funded by EUH2020, aims to address the contribution of the textile industry to global water pollution.

As Jones explains, the Waste2Fresh system integrates a new catalytic decomposition approach with highly selective separation and extraction techniques to provide a closed-loop system that guarantees near zero emissions. Reduce the current use of freshwater resources. It also significantly improves the recovery of water, energy and other resources such as organic matter, salts and heavy metals.

For example, there are standards for industrial water treatment. For example, the Zero Emissions (ZDHC) standard for hazardous chemicals can be difficult for textile manufacturers to meet in a cost-effective manner. Therefore, innovations such as Waste2fresh may prove essential for globally scaling accessible and sustainable processes for textile production.

Waste2Fresh provides a sustainable industrial water recycling system. As Jones explained: This closed-loop drainage system allows factories to reuse water over and over again, ideally indefinitely. This essentially means that the factory does not have to draw more water from its precious local freshwater supply and does not have to contaminate the same freshwater supply. *

The textile industry uses 93 billion cubic meters of water annually, 4 percent of the world’s freshwater. Closed-loop systems are essential to reduce this constant uptake of limited supplies.

As we cross important planetary boundaries early and early each year, we need to hold businesses to explain both our products and by-products and take immediate action on a global scale.

According to Jones, business success and its sustainability will become more intertwined as we move into the future. Therefore, textile business owners can focus not only on the textiles they manufacture, but also on their processes and by-products.

In the long run, the CPI aims to distribute the Waste2Fresh system to a large number of textile manufacturers and to engage other water-intensive industries with the benefits of technology developed with sustainability in mind. I am. During the course of treatment; the device itself can be powered by a solar array, so that hydrogen is used to operate the device at night and the stormwater collection function helps to make up for the water lost due to evaporation.

To achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6, water hygiene and pollution issues need to be addressed globally, especially in developing countries. With this in mind, Jones stated that the main goals of the Waste2Fresh project are:

Use this technology to reduce water stress in the area.

Improving water quality by minimizing harmful chemicals and substances that enter the waterways.

Expand international cooperation and capacity building assistance to developing countries in activities and programs related to water and sanitation, such as water harvesting, desalination, water efficiency, wastewater treatment, recycling and reuse technologies.

CPI, along with Waste2Fresh, is a potentially innovative GO Membranes Project in partnership with G2O Water Technologies, Unilever, and William Blythe, a producer of specialty chemicals that use graphene oxide as the next-generation point-of-use water purification solution. Behind the Reduce water treatment costs and environmental impacts to address global water scarcity.

We believe that these types of projects are the key to the SDG6, and water and sanitation-related problems are diverse and complex in their causes, scope and solutions. So so is the solution, Jones said. There is no silver bullet. We feel that the projects we are working on will help us in helping us move to safer, less polluted water.

Scarlet Buckley

Scarlett Buckley is a London-based freelance sustainability writer with a Master’s degree in Creative Arts & Mental Health.

