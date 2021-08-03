MG Motor India is partnering with the Internet of Things (IoT) Reliance Jio





New Delhi: MG Motor India announced that it has partnered with digital service provider Jio India on future Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for medium-sized SUVs. MG Motor said in a statement that MG’s future medium-sized SUV customers will benefit from Jio’s extensive Internet outreach, along with connectivity not only in the metro but also in small towns and rural areas.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, talked about the partnership and said that technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automotive industry. The current trend is increasingly focused on software-driven devices, and current partnerships with innovators like Jio in the IoT space are a step towards establishing MG Motor as a technology leader in the automotive industry. Through this partnership, the following medium-sized connected SUVs will further simplify the driving experience and ensure technology-backed safety. “

Jio, India’s largest integrated communications service provider, supports automotive solutions designed to offer a range of consumer and enterprise services. MG’s upcoming medium-sized SUV customers will benefit from Jios’ extensive Internet outreach, along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in the metro but also in small towns and rural areas.

Kiran Thomas, Jio’s director and president, said Jio is building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. The partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jios eSIM, IOT, and streaming solutions give MG users real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics access. This is an initiative for technological evolution in the automobile industry, with innovation as the main pillar. “

A new midsize SUV by MG Motors will be available in the last quarter of this year.

MG Motor has been ahead of the innovation curve of the automotive industry and has focused on innovation in automotive technology since its inception in India. MG Motor India began its journey in India with the launch of the country’s first internet-connected vehicle, the MG Hector, followed by the purely electric internet SUV MG ZS.

MG Motor India reported on Sunday that retail sales in July doubled to 4,225 units. The company sold 2,105 units in July 2020. In July 2021, automakers also set a record high booking and retail sales for ZSEV.

