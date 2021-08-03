



Something new in the sun Alexandra Kleemann

At the seam of the line of sight, something is burning in something new in the distant sun. The land is dull, but permanently burning. The condition is occasionally relayed in the measured tones of the weather forecast. The wind is weak today and it is said that the fire is burning on the spot. No doubt that terrible thing is that Patrick Hamlin, a leading writer in his forties, has half-hearted fitness and three books that no one on the beach has ever asked, for the first and last chance. I think I came to Los Angeles. A movie version of his novel with a tragic teen star on the tabloid, once deposited in a bank. But it’s not really an emergency, and he decides if you can drive it.

What constitutes an emergency? It’s a question raised in a chilly, stylish calm by Alexandra Creemans’ new novel “Something New in the Sun,” a climate horror story, a satire in the film industry, and an unlikely fusion of mystery for television. It is one of. That dreamy Los Angeles is an awakening nightmare, the outline of which appears on the unmanageable side. Kleemans dystopia appears slowly and boils normally. Protesters are causing traffic disruptions on the 10th. The drought ran out of water supply. And always, somewhere, fire: somewhere beyond sight, the brush is burning in bright sunlight, the orange scrap of flame is dull by sunlight, Kleemann writes. The sound of a small life escaping from the fire and rushing towards more fire elsewhere.

Various urgent ecological, psychological, family, and medical are half-hidden subjects of Kleemann’s novel, burning around what begins as a modernly separated Lauric through Hollywood and its empty promises. I am. (Although it’s not easy to roll apart, this kind of oxymoronic pirouette is Kleemann’s specialty. For example, one of Patrick’s other books is a spectacular novella.) Patrick is a wife and daughter. I left on the east coast and came to the west to look for it. His luck ended as a movie production assistant (isn’t it a job for kids? His wife asks wisely) that no longer sounds like his book, the director disappears and the entire setup He thinks it’s awkward, temporary, so don’t put it together. Meanwhile, the threat is inevitably pervasive. Do not leave the fire unattended.

Perhaps in what is now Creeman’s Los Angeles, the drought has depleted water supplies. (Currently, 85% of California experienced extreme droughts in July, and experts call the current water scarcity in the west a existential problem.) Water has been replaced by WAT-R. And sub-brands (WAT-R Extra, WAT-R Energy Surge, WAT-R Wildly Wet), light blue film tops that improve natural elements, or gather in, unless you care about the ice not floating. One character explains that a fellow science mate told me that it happens because the WAT-R is a bit more sociable than the old one. Same as water, but a little more.

The movie’s brave diva star Cassidy Carter touches nothing. Few people can afford such an expensive crumple. Real water has become one of the few extravagant luxuries. Patrick, like any other PA, gulps down all the WAT-Rs that the product gladly supplies and wash them at night in the motel he set up. As the opening of the book widens, its WAT-R, WAT-R is everywhere. In front of homes in less prosperous areas, WAT-R pods are blocking the sidewalk, waiting to visit tankers once a week for replenishment.

It’s hard to stop the lack of spoilers when explaining something new in the sun, but the above omits the big band on the plot, but especially Patrick’s fragile wife, Alison and precocious. My daughter, Nora’s experience sounds like a cult Northern New York: A commune called Earthbridge. Every day, it begins with a public memorial to the dead species and environmental characteristics run by a couple who worked at HBO. (Creamans’ first novel, “You Can Have a Body Like Me,” published in 2015 also sent the protagonist to the cult.) Patrick panics about the devastation he treats as morbid. Allison is the moral center of the novel. But she is in the center of the bystander away from the continent. All energy and action is backed by a strange couple of detective teams of Patrick and Cassidy, who travel around Los Angeles and hope they’ll succeed in the crudeness of the movie, the faint-tasting artificial WAT of marshmallows. -R, and a mysterious fleet of green medical vans that seem to require more and more vigilance.

Their comedy is a sci-fi hellish screwball comedy, a parable with an antique temperament and cool effects. However, the balance is wobbling. Often compared to postmodern writers like Don DeLillo and Thomas Pynchon, Kleemann can change beautiful writing, but there is reality, reality, and an intermediate dimension between them in television and movies. It may seem like a fun house, such as the refraction of the mirror between doing. (One of the reasons Cassidy Carter turned out to be effective is a lesson she absorbed from her hit TV show, Kassi Keane: Kid Detective. His enthusiastic fans haunt online forums. And read their series in detail. A clue to the ominous and vaguely defined big rebirth.) Something new in the sun allows you to have a body like me Is plotted more than. To those same gravity. The plot gimmicks and stock villains are as useful as Scooby Doose.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. Parody requires fidelity, at least to some extent. But anyway, Kleemann seems to have eventually lost interest in the mysterious plan. It only makes sense: Resolving crimes against the environment does not eliminate crimes against the environment, and the novel is rushing towards a dissolution that feels both dissatisfied and appropriate. It’s a ghost story in the near future, not the past, a ghost story as an alarm clock, and hard to leave in the realm of fiction. In July, 60 fires broke out in the western United States, burning hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, and California. The California Department of Forestry and Fire keeps up-to-date websites on lively fires of interest, including climatological gossip. Of the 20 largest wildfires in California since the record began, 17 have occurred since 2000 and 6 have occurred in 2020 alone. It is not about discussing record temperatures across the region, reservoir drainage. As Governor Jay Inslee of Washington recently said, we are living in a permanent emergency. Please drive around it and do your best.

