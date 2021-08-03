Xbox Series x Restock-Live: Today’s UK News and Dates from AO, Games, John Lewis and more





Many major retailers are expected to replenish soon

(IStock / The Independent)

Update: Xbox Series X Sold Out at AO.com

Supply chain issues continue to plague the Xbox Series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find inventory of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles online.

The cheaper Xbox Series S is easy to find in most UK stores, but the demand for the more powerful Xbox Series X console is high. It’s been eight months since the console went on sale, but new inventory is sporadic and sells out in minutes.

If you want to know where to buy the Xbox Series X today, we’ll cover it. The Inventory Tracking Live Blog will be updated as soon as the latest inventory depletion occurs, as well as news about upcoming restock dates and milestone events.

read more:

Check inventory from the UK Xbox Series X Distributors below.

Key Point View Latest Updates 1627997089 Can I buy the Xbox Series X over-the-counter?

In addition to scanning fresh inventory at online retail stores above and below the Information Superhighway, a diligent network of small birdies monitor the availability of Xbox in physical stores across the country.

It’s rare to find an Xbox Series X on a real shelf, but it does happen.

Most recently, I’ve heard that the Xbox Series X is in stock at John Lewis at the Bluewater Shopping Center in Dartford. Prior to that, there were reports of high street game stores and Smith stores booking physical inventory of Xbox that couldn’t be purchased online.

It’s a long shot, but it’s worth a visit to a local store to ask questions about the Xbox Series X.

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 14:24

1627993609 The best TV for games on the Xbox Series X

We’re focused on where to buy the Xbox Series X, so don’t overlook what you plug in. Does your TV support Microsoft’s next-generation consoles?

The Xbox Series X can output at 8K resolution, but most games only run at up to 4K. This is the highest resolution that the most reasonably priced TVs can reach.

Here’s a cheat sheet that explains that the individual dots that appear when a pixel approaches the screen, and that the more pixels there are, the clearer the image.

720p (Standard HD)-1280 x 720 pixels 1080p (Full HD)-1920 x 1080 pixels 1440p (general PC game resolution) -25601440 pixels

When it gets sharper than this, marketers start measuring (and round up ?!) in horizontal pixels to make things more impressive.

4K (Ultra HD)-3840 x 2160 pixels 8K (ridiculous) -7680 4320 pixels

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you can’t take full advantage of the new Xbox Series X. Entertainment, movies and games so you can upgrade your set without breaking your bank.

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 13:26

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 12:27

1627986611 How is your Argos Xbox in stock?

(Microsoft)

Argos can be replenished as early as this afternoon.

More than a month has passed since retailers had Xbox Series X in stock, and stores tend to make new consoles available on average once every four weeks. This puts Argos at the top of the list of retailers most likely to be replenished soon.

The best way to buy an Xbox Series X from Argos is to use the app to add a console to your wishlist. It’s better to check out by following the link on the wish list page instead of the product page.

Steve Hogarty August 3, 2021 11:30

1627985053 Does Smyths have an Xbox Series X in stock?

Online retailers are likely to restock the Xbox Series X at about the same time as Sony’s next-generation consoles, so visit this Smyths Toys page to see for new availability. You can also find possible Xbox bundles by bookmarking the search results page instead of the product page.

Check us out just by providing our most valuable and secret stock tracking tips for free.

Of course, keep an eye on your retail stores throughout the day to get the latest livestock information. Please take a rest from the F5 key.

Steve Hogarty August 3, 2021 11:04

1627983513 Is the Xbox Series X in stock at John Lewis?

Xbox Series X is out of stock at John Lewis. Or anywhere about that.

The historic department store restocked the PlayStation 5 around 7:15 am this morning. This is 15 minutes behind normal and ruins one of the most reliable stock tracking information. Until now, John Lewis was a 7am replenisher. It rains and shines.

I was seeing the PS5 and Xbox inventories arriving in tandem, so all my eyes should be on John Lewis tomorrow at 7am (or shortly thereafter).

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 10:38

1627982555 When will the Xbox Series X be back in stock at Currys?

The retailer last had an Xbox Series X in stock on June 25th. Prior to that, it was a reliable regular purchaser of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles.

We have discovered that there have been minor changes to the product list on the Currys website. This happens over the weekend and may indicate an imminent restock. Sorry, this item is out of stock. The notification was replaced with a more attractive email when it was back in stock.

Does this mean that Currys is expecting an Xbox allocation soon? I think so.

(Microsoft)

However, one thing is certain: the cheaper Xbox Series S is currently in stock (279, Currys.co.uk).

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 10:22

1627981271 Where is the Xbox Series X in stock today?

So which retailer is most likely to have an Xbox Series X in stock?

We already know that both Amazon UK and Game are preparing a massive replenishment for the PlayStation 5 in mid-August, and we’re seeing more and more Xbox Series X replenishments in parallel with rival Sony console replenishments. I am. So for now, let’s pop these two retailers in a waiting pattern.

What could happen today? As AO.com dropped inventory this morning, we were looking at the two retailers with the slowest restocking of the Xbox Series X.

Steve Hogarty 3 August 2021 10:01

1627979387 Will Xbox inventory increase in August?

Further into August, the number of available consoles arriving on the shelves should actually start to increase. Microsoft wants to get rid of what’s clogging the pipeline as much as possible for the busiest shopping season of the year.

And as always, stay with us to hear first about the Xbox restocking that’s happening today. Don’t tap your back, but I predicted that AO.com Xbox would be back in stock yesterday evening. Pat putt putt putt putt.

(Independent)

Steve Hogarty August 3, 2021 09:29

1627977511 How to Buy Xbox Series X from AO.com

Whenever AO.com refills the Xbox Series X, retailers require shoppers to jump over some weird hoops to put the console in the basket. Even though the console is available[バスケットに追加]The button remains solidly grayed out.

This is what you need to do. This only works with Google Chrome on your desktop.

On the AO website, copy the Xbox Series Xs product code and paste it in a safe place.This code can be found by right-clicking on the Xbox product page[検査]You can find it by selecting and searching for productCode. The latest bundle was product code RRT-00007AO-KTS1. Then go to a random item on the AO website. I’m looking for an add button in a working basket. Right-click the Add to Green Basket button below the random item and[検査]Click. In the panel that appears next to your screen, replace the random product code with your Xbox product code. The series of numbers and letters that immediately follow the data-productcode = Recode this product and add it to the basket button to point to the Xbox in stock. Well done Edward Snowden. Click the button and the Xbox will slide into the basket.

Steve Hogarty August 3, 2021 08:58

