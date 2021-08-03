China calls the game “spiritual opium” and Tencent issues a new registration





Participated in the 2020 China Joy Game Expo held in Shanghai. Photo: STR / AFP (Getty Images)

Tencent’s share price has fallen by as much as 11% today after the Chinese economic newspaper blew up the game, calling it spiritual opium and electronic drugs.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese state newspaper, The Economic Information Daily, mentioned a student who said some of his friends played Tencent’s popular Honor of Kings eight hours a day. Certainly anecdotal, these claims were followed by an editorial calling for strict regulation.

Economic Information Reporting is a government-controlled media operated by Xinhua News Agency, which is known as the most influential media organization in China. Seeing such an article surprised investors and raised concerns that the Chinese government might crack down on the game.

Ke Yang, an analyst at DZT Research based in Singapore, told Bloomberg.

Within a few hours, the online version of the story was removed. However, the print version remains.

This is not the first time China has used a video game as a scapegoat. Remember, video game consoles were banned in the country. Over the years, video games have gained a share of anti-aircraft guns. For example, in 2014 the Chinese Ministry of Education accused weak college students of video games, and that same year the government also wanted to ban video game consoles on children’s television. But lately, China seems to be taking a more lazy approach to the game. In 2018, the state-owned outlet People’s Daily told us not to dubb video games as digital heroin (as SCMP points out, that was exactly 18 years ago). This year, China Joy, Asia’s largest video game expo, seems to have increased government support for games.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad said on Twitter that China has already enforced strict addiction prevention legislation to curb underage game addiction and will continue to play an integral role in the gaming industry. rice field.

At the end of last year, a new age-based rating system was announced with support and input from Tencent and Chinese game giant NetEase.

Following the deleted Spiritual Opium article, Tencent limits the playing time of minor players to 1 hour a day on weekdays and 2 hours a day on holidays, banning the creation of players under the age of 12. We promised to set further restrictions. In-game purchase.

More dramatically, Bloomberg added that the industry broke without elaborating on the possibility of banning games under the age of twelve altogether.

Wow.

However, the crackdown can target younger players rather than clearing industry-wide regulation.

According to Ahmad, future regulation will continue to focus on underage game addiction rather than the drastic changes seen in 2018. The Chinese government has supported esports and cloud gaming as growth areas.Speeches from government officials on the game were positive this year [SIC] China Joy.

According to Ahmad, spending by players under the age of 16 accounts for only 3.2% of Tencents’ total gaming revenue.

Recently, Tencent has continued to acquire, most recently offering $ 1.3 billion to Sumo Group and buying shares in Life from Strange studio Dontnod and Battlerite developer Stunlock Studios. Domestic crackdowns may explain the desire to expand overseas.

