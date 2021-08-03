Blizzard’s J. Allen Black’s short and noisy run is over





Activision Blizzard today announced on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer the president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will lead the studio in the future.

The move occurs weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for gender discrimination at work. In the report, Black was named specifically by one of the two because he was unable to address the issue of sexual harassment in Blizzard. This is Activision’s first civil servant move since the proceedings were published.

Black joined Blizzard in 2005. He worked on the World of Warcraft team until he was promoted to President Blizzard in 2018. He succeeded Mike Mohheim, one of the company’s co-founders.

Black was in charge for only a few years, but Blizzard was involved in a controversy during his tenure at the top. In addition to the California proceedings, the studio fired in 2019 after punishing Hong Kong’s Hearthstone player for expressing support for his country’s protest against China. Real games, especially the disappointing Warcraft III: Reforged, have also been scrutinized.

JenOneal and Mike Ybarra are confident that Blizzard will provide the leadership it needs to reach its full potential and accelerate the pace of change. Brack states in a short message contained in the Blizzards announcement. They will do so with passion and enthusiasm, and I expect to be confident that they will lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard special. doing.

California lawsuits and other testimonies from former Blizzard employees talk about terribly dangerous behavior in Blizzard, including a culture of fraternity that encourages drinking and inappropriate behavior towards women. Few cases are as astonishing as Cosby Suite, a liquor-filled hotel party room run by former World of Warcraft developer Alex Afrasiabi in 2013.

Jen Oneal joined Blizzard in January. She was responsible for Vicarious Visions, which Activision Blizzard absorbed into Blizzard earlier this year. Mike Ybarra left Xbox to join Blizzard in 2018, becoming Executive Vice President and General Manager of Platforms and Technology. Both are relatively Blizzard outsiders and can help fight the studio’s longevity and toxic culture.

Activision Blizzard reports its latest accounting quarter earnings late today. This may explain the timing of this announcement.

