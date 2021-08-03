Pokemon Unite Patch Stops Erdegos Healing Murderer





Approximately two weeks after launch, Pokemon Unite will get the first genuine patch on August 4th. Before asking, yes, the character selection menu causes a heart attack every time you sort the monsters. There is nothing in the patch notes to address the fact that the most volatile part of the game is looking at the Dan menu. But otherwise, almost all creatures have some sort of tweak.

Prior to the patch, the superficial support character Eldegos was often adorned by players with wise glasses and shellbells, along with a trusted person with a muscle band. The loadout jacked up a puffball special attack, which in turn pushed up an already powerful healing factor. And to insult the injury, the basic attack of the grass type now hits harder and faster in this setting. Developed shortly after launch, Meta turned Eldegos into a featureless, aggressive pick that could heal and buff everyone at the same time.

Well, all moves in the Eldegos arsenal have been downgraded. But I hesitate to say it’s nervous. The defense of Cotton Spores has been improved, and Japanese patch notes state that Cotton Spores have affected ally and enemy Pokemon … enhanced. This suggests that TiMi, as a support healer, wants to play Erdegos as intended. But when I saw a baby-faced flower destroying an enemy 3 to 1, it was fun to survive for two weeks.

Elsewhere, apparently overwhelmed, Gengar downgraded the often-favored hex movement. I’d like to tell you what that really means, but in the classic Nintendo way, some of the patch notes are annoyingly ambiguous. Perhaps this change is intended to address the fact that Hex can be abused to afflict enemies. If your target literally has a stat effect that does so when performing other Gengar moves, the damage will increase and the cooldown will be shortened. This change is at least not surprising, as Gengar’s clips that decimate the entire team were common in the initial launch window.

I’m a rare Genger player who didn’t run Hex, and fortunately those other moves actually increased their damage. However, despite this change, Gengars’ speed and status as a glass cannon do not seem to be compromised.

But perhaps the weirdest change for me is that Charizard is totally buffing. Before applying the patch, Charizard was fine. Yes, it’s possible, but it was unlikely that you would jump into the match and see the dominant Charizard. That reality was probably not ideal for the Dragon Look-in stuff, which is widely regarded by the community as the coolest Pokemon ever and is treated as such in many mainline Pokemon games. But now there is reason for more people to actually try Charizard!

The most annoying change: Talon flames one-sided power boost. Already, the Phoenix was good at being a powerful attacker capable of eradicating the HP bar, and I’m afraid of what will soon be possible.

And the biggest real absence? The Zeraoras discharge is completely untouched. After several matches where Zeraora was able to completely ignore the movement of the enemy Unite through the discharge shield, along with the ability to thin out multiple enemies while being attacked by a powerful attacker … Shish.

The complete patch notes are:

Charizard

Flamethrower:

The cooldown has been reduced and the effect on enemy Pokemon has been increased.

Fire punch:

The influence on the enemy Pokemon has increased.

Fire Blast:

The cooldown has been reduced and the effect on enemy Pokemon has been increased.

Talonflame

Acrobatics:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Aerial Ace:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Aerial Ace +:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

jump:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Venusaur

Sludge bomb:

Damage to enemy Pokemon has increased, and the effect on enemy Pokemon has increased.

Petal dance:

Sunbeam:

The cooldown has been shortened.Unity Movement: Green Wrath

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Absol

Basic attack:

Night slash:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

sucker punch:

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Wigritough

The following statistics have increased:

Double slap

Damage to enemy Pokemon has increased, and the effect on enemy Pokemon has increased.

sing

The influence on the enemy Pokemon has increased.

Dazzling brilliance

Eldegos

Cotton guard

Longer cooldowns and reduced HP recovery.

Cotton changeling

The cooldown is reduced and the effect on enemy Pokemon is increased. This will move the defense, Sp. The increase in diff has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

HP recovery has been reduced.

Cinderess

The following statistics have decreased:

Blaze kick

Damage to enemy Pokemon has been reduced.

feint

Pyroball

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Gengar

Basic attack

Shadow ball

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Hexadecimal

Dream Eater

Zeraora

spark

Wild charge

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon and reduced cooldown.

Unity Movement: Plasma Gale

Damage to enemy Pokemon has been reduced.

Cormorant

Whirlpool

Damage to enemy Pokemon has been reduced.

drive

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Machamp

Basic attack

Cross chop

Damage to enemy Pokemon has been reduced.

Close the battle

Increased damage to enemy Pokemon.

Lucario

Power-up punch

Bone rush

Greninja

Basic attack

Arora Ninetales

Snow warning

