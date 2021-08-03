Xbox Game Pass August 2021 Download Title: Hades, Skate 3





Screenshot: Rockstar

After just four months, Grand Theft Auto V will be removed from Microsoft’s game-on-demand service, the Xbox Game Pass. But that big shoe is filled by several heavy hitters, including the one and only Hades. Everything that will appear on the Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks is here.

August 5th

Shinigami’s Curse (Cloud, Console, PC) Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, PC) Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, PC) Lumines Remaster (Cloud, Console, PC) Skate (via Console, EA Play) Skate 3 (via EA Play) Cloud) Starmancer, Game Preview (PC)

August 12

Art of Rally (cloud, console, PC)

August 13

Hades (cloud, console, PC)

As with the Game Pass, a big addition means a big start. Again, Grand Theft Auto V, a 40-hour game that was just added to the game library in April, will no longer be available in the cloud or console after August 8. In addition, the following will be discontinued on August 15th.

Ape Out (PC) Crossing Souls (PC) Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console, PC) Dont Starve (Cloud, Console, PC) Final Fantasy VII (Console, PC) Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Grand Theft Auto vs. Sudden Departure follows the trends in Rock Stars games. Last year, Red Dead Redemption 2 spent just four months servicing. This is enough time for a power player to do everything, but not enough for the average person to reach every corner of its vast world. The same is true for GTAV. That said, I think everyone who wanted to play these games until they died.

But hey, that just means more time to play more games. Personally, Im wants to check out the Curse of the Dead Gods. This is a nice looking roguelike game that has been on my radar for a while. Furthermore, it seems that the tie-up of Dead Cells is a feature. One cannot have enough dead cells.

Still, in the shadow of Olympia cast by Hades, all of the dockets are pale. I played a ridiculously entertaining roguelike game on Switch, mostly handheld. And now, in the next few days, will it be available on Xbox Series X at 4K60 fps? Goodbye August. You were having fun while you continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/grand-theft-auto-v-is-already-leaving-xbox-game-pass-af-1847413069

