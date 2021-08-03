Rockstar portfolio of GTA games advertised as diversity





Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is widely known as Grand Theft Auto. Reputable owner Take-Two pointed out that Rockstar Games also manufactured other things like LANoire and Midnight Club, and tried to dispel it with its latest presentation to investors.

Take-Two yesterday released a 41-page investor presentation outlining the company’s current strategy and growth, in addition to reporting its first-quarter results. One of those strategies? About 10 years after GTA V and Online were first released, they continue to make a lot of money.

But rock stars have a studio behind an open-world crime game, as well as an eternally lucrative blockbuster. Rockstar Games: A diverse portfolio of industry-leading intellectual property. I’m reading the top of slide 10 (via Twitter user Adam Dorsey). In addition, we’ll take a closer look at the success of GTA Online and the entire GTA Series, not just GTA V. A franchise within a franchise.

Screenshot: Take-Two

Slide 11 points out that Rockstar also created Red Dead Redemption. Thanks to the recent standalone release of Red Dead Online in multiplayer mode, the two games released over a decade have become a trilogy. Most studios want to have one of the most acclaimed open series, not to mention two. But the proof of experimentation and diversity is not.

G / O media may receive fees

Screenshot: Take-Two

To conclude this diverse gaming portfolio of men shooting around, slide 12 focuses on LA Noire, Max Payne 3, Midnight Club: Los Angeles. The date isn’t included, but for those who are tracking at home, LA Noire was launched in 2011 and hasn’t seen any sequels other than the 2017 Mini VR extension. Max Payne 3 was launched in 2012. Despite four separate games and two additional remixes, there hasn’t been a new midnight club racing game since 2008.

Why does Rockstar feel like releasing another version of GTA before the long-awaited revival of the Midnight Club?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/take-two-touts-diverse-slate-of-games-like-gta-gta-1847414017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

