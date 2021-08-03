Red Dead Online Update adds new diamond robbery missions, discounts and more





This week is a new week. In short, Rockstar Red Dead Redemption II is getting a new wave of missions and discounts in Red Dead Online mode. Rockstar announced everything on its website. Here are some important points.

This week’s new opportunity invites players to find and collect precious diamonds known as the II Sobrano. It is currently in Rhodes, where the rich decide what to do next. Naturally, your job is to steal it. “It has been proposed that Senator Ricardo’s representative collect Il Sobrano, and we need to find information about the whereabouts of the gems,” reads a line from the mission description. “Even if you want to distract the guards, sneak in, or create an explosive entrance, you still need to track down and get the gems.”

The latest weekly updates for Red Dead Online are out

Upon completing the opportunity, you will be rewarded with the free weapon component of your choice. To defeat it in ruthless difficulty, Madame Nazar’s Dupresis Hat is included as a reward.

New contracts are also available. The saloon contract requires the player to collect money from the saloon owner. Some people agree and some disagree, but that’s where things get violent. This is in line with the spirit of the Blood Money Update, which is all part of it. Players can talk to Sean McGuire, Anthony Foreman, Joe, or Langton and launch this new deal.

Rockstar also reminded players that Red Dead Online’s new Battle Pass style Quick Draw Club No. 1 was available until August 9. When you purchase a pass, you will receive a Rushworld T-shirt and other rewards, including roll items and 50% off rewards. Quickdraw Club No. 2 will be released on August 10th, and more items will be unlocked and collected.

Elsewhere, players attending any of this week’s nominated series events will get 40% off selected multi-horses. Looking to the future, Rockstar said he plans to launch a new horde-style survival mode called Call to Arms on August 10.

For discounts, the next sale will be on Red Dead Online this week.

Turkish Horses-30% Off Shotguns-30% Off Roll Weapons Variants-30% Off Melee Weapons, Bows, Improved Bows-40% Off Hats-40% Off

In other news, Rockstar’s parent company announced that Red Dead Redemption II has shipped 38 million copies. Red Dead Online, on the other hand, has made significant profits on the total number of players and money from various microtransactions. Take-Two said Red Dead Online continues to grow, partly due to the launch of a standalone version.

