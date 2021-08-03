Controversial Crime App Citizen Launches $ 20 Monthly Protection – TechCrunch





After months of testing with over 100,000 beta testers, Citizen today launches a premium protection service for all users. The subscription service runs for $ 20 per month and opens many features of the app.

The main new paid feature provides access to citizen operators in a variety of scenarios[エージェントの取得]It is a button. According to the company, you may not want to see users calling 911. Whether it’s a personal security issue or another issue with police calls is undoubtedly dependent on both the user and the situation. The agent effectively acts as a conduit to the emergency operator.

For many, Citizen’s various controversies have overshadowed its function in recent years. Earlier this year, the app launched a private “Personal Rapid Response Service” fleet vehicle that rewards those falsely accused of launching a wildfire in Los Angeles after it was released as “Vigilante.” Was made into news.

Our protection agents are highly trained safety professionals to assist in a variety of stressful and uncertain situations, the company writes about the new service. They personalize your experience to your situation. They escalate to 911, provide first responders with your exact location, alert designated emergency contacts, navigate to a safe location, or simply keep in touch with you and you are safe again. You can monitor you until you feel that it is.

Another important feature here is the new protection mode. This also provides quick access to the agents mentioned above. When enabled in suspicious situations, the app monitors the user’s audio feed live and uses AI to detect screams and more and provide a connection to the agent. If it does not respond, it will connect automatically. Users can also shake the phone twice to access the agent directly.

Recent Jobs:

This occupation communicates with users in need of assistance in potentially dangerous situations. You are responsible for guiding difficult conversations and making the best decisions in determining the severity of these situations in real time. You are at the forefront of helping users who feel unsafe around you and providing direct support and escalation to 911.

This is a potentially useful service for anyone looking for some sort of panic button app, similar to a service like Noonlight. However, given the danger signals in its history, the question remains whether the service is in the best position for citizens to provide such a service.

Released in 2016, the app was initially banned from the App Store due to concerns about vigilantism (probably not straightforward given its original name / location). As it expands beyond New York, rebranded apps continue to flag at the national level.

Earlier this year, its crime-finding crowdsourcing was expanded to include branded cars that patrolled Los Angeles. “The rough master plan was to build a privatized secondary emergency response network,” one source told Motherboard at the time. The company later added that it had no plans to expand its service after the first pilot.

That same month, the service CEO provided a $ 30,000 reward to a suspected person who started a wildfire in Los Angeles. The service later apologized for sending a photo of the wrong person who recorded over 800,000 views. “We deeply regret our mistakes and are working to improve our internal processes to prevent this from happening again,” the company said in a statement.

Citizen is currently available in 20 cities in the United States. The new protected mode service will be launched today for iOS. Android version is under development.

