Spotify is testing a low-limit ad support hierarchy of $ 0.99 per month





Spotify Plus is a new low-cost subscription tier that is piloted by a streaming service that combines elements of the existing free tier and premium tier. The plan continues to include ads such as Spotifys free tiers, but there is no limit to the number of tracks you can skip per hour. In addition, users are free to choose the specific song they want to listen to, without being limited to shuffling in albums or playlists.

At least one user has seen Spotify Plus advertised for $ 0.99 per month (one-tenth the cost of the standard $ 9.99 premium tier), but the Spotifys test is to measure user interest. We understand that we need to randomly offer new plans at different prices.

Spotifys free tiers have existed in their current format since 2018. The user cannot skip more than 6 tracks per hour and selects a specific track from 15 selected playlists, from the playlist selected by the editor to the following collections generated by the algorithm: You can listen. See weekly mixes and daily mixes. Other than these playlists, free users can only listen to shuffled tracks. The new Spotify Plus layer is a relatively inexpensive way to alleviate some of these limitations.

Spotify Plus is supported by advertising, but there is a subscription fee. Image: Some users are also seeing Spotify in-app ads in this layer. Screenshot: Spotify

The news of the new test tier was initially shared with The Verge by readers (thanks, Gustovo!) And later confirmed in a statement by Spotify. According to a spokeswoman, we’re constantly working to improve the Spotify experience and regularly test to notify you of your decisions. We are currently testing a limited number of users with ad-supported subscription plans.

However, Spotify warned that there is no guarantee that the new layer will launch in its current format. Some tests pave the way for new products and extensions, while others may provide learning only. No additional information can be shared at this time.

Spotify has a history of testing new features, even if they are released, years before they are actually released. The best example of this is the lossless audio streaming that Spotify was testing until 2017. The service officially announced the lossless HiFi layer earlier this year, but it is not yet available. Other tests include Snapchat-like stories for selected playlists and visual citation cards for podcasts. Both will disappear from the app.

Updated at 7:34 am ET on August 3rd: Updated to confirm that Spotify Plus is available at various prices as part of the experiment.

