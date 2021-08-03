Fortnite 17.30 Patch Note: Grab-itron, Abduction Event





Fortnite’s 17.30 update arrives on August 3rd, finally introducing new Grab-itron items, Ariana Grande’s ICON series skins, and a POI Abduction event that begins the end of Season 7.

After a quiet period of the game, updates have been declining since Epic’s summer vacation, and the 17.30 patch was released just seven days after the last Fortnite patch.

Although 17.20 was relatively small, the August 3rd 17.30 patch was set to shake the island’s affairs, and the long-rumored Grab-itron finally arrived after weeks of speculation. .. What’s more, Ariana Grande is set to arrive at the start of the lift tour, but alien spacecraft may begin to kidnap POIs following this patch.

The August 3rd 17.30 patch is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s a complete patch note and everything you need to know about this update.

Grab-Itron finally arrives

Eagle Eye players first found the Grab Eyetron in the trailer for the Season 7 Battle Pass, but the week went by with no signs of guns in the game. Finally, this scientific wonder will debut at Fortnite with the 17.30 patch.

The Grab-itron is essentially a gravity gun that allows players to lift objects and throw them at others, and more importantly, at enemies. Played can also use the reload button to rotate the object. This may help Grab-itron create the cover.

Weapons don’t really damage the enemy itself, but with clever thoughts, Grab Aitron can definitely send the enemy back to the battle bus.

Fortnite Mothership Abduction Event

If you’ve played Fortnite in Season 7, you’ll notice a giant spaceship floating on the island intimidatingly. Things are going to go a little crazy when a new in-game event called the “kidnapping event” starts.

Details are not yet known, but the leak has confirmed that some POIs have undergone some abduction and Slurpy Swamp is the first to be affected.

Ariana Grande Lift Tour

Fortnite’s lift tour takes just a few days and gives players a special challenge and a concert by music superstar Ariana Grande.

What’s more, Fortnite fans can get special in-game skins for Ariana Grande. The singer, “No tears left,” rocks her signature ponytail and zero-point crystal outfit.

Fixed a bug in Fortnite 17.30

As always, Epic Games has addressed a number of bugs and glitches that have frustrated players over the past few weeks.

With the 17.30 patch, developers have fixed issues with weapon laps, irregular vehicle driving, and delays in creative mode. You can see the complete list below.

General issue: Some laps are not displayed correctly in Show Your Style Set Radio Last Forever Emote Battle Royale issue: The vehicle is driving irregularly because the controlling player is in a prop state Bounty may remain on screen Pouched creative issue Latency issue on XL Island Doesn’t bounce when player lands in the center of the crash pad Epic setting glass vehicle explosion properly Destroyed when untriggered transmission was turned on.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlieintel.com/fortnite-17-30-update-patch-notes-grab-itron-ariana-grande-abduction-event/119319/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos