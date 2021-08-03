Google Maps on iOS adds iMessage, home screen widgets, and live location sharing in dark mode – TechCrunch





Google Maps today announced three feature updates for its iOS app. With live location sharing in the iMessage app, home screen traffic widgets, and dark mode, Google Maps has established itself as a strong competitor to iOS’s native Apple Maps.

Live sharing of your current location was already possible on Google Maps. By tapping the blue dot that indicates your current location, you can share the ETA to your destination or share the battery life of your smartphone with your selected friends. However, the Google Maps iMessage widget makes it easy to share your location without leaving the conversation. By default, Google Maps shares your location for an hour, but you can extend it for up to three days.If you want to stop sharing,[停止]Tap the button.

Google Maps’ existing iMessage widget allows users to send GPS coordinates of their position in iMessage, but if you’re trying to meet a friend, this isn’t as useful as sharing your live position. Apple Maps already has similar functionality built into iMessage, so Google is pulling leaves out of Apple’s books and trying to beat them with its own app. For a long time, Google Maps was widely considered a great navigation app, but in 2018, Apple completely rebuilt the map from scratch to make it more competitive. In addition, with the release of iOS 15, Apple Maps will add AR features, better public transport features, more detailed maps, and other improvements.

Google Maps added Waze-like traffic information and incident reporting features to the app in 2019. This makes it more attractive for commuters to drive. “One of the most powerful features is the ability to see the actual traffic conditions in the area,” the app says. Users of the latest Google Maps app can now add traffic widgets to their home screen. This allows you to quickly share traffic conditions in your area. Widgets also allow users to set frequent destinations such as home, work, and gas stations and navigate to those locations with a tap. The app is already in dark mode on Android, but this feature will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming weeks.

As Google Maps and Apple Maps compete for the best navigation app, Snapchat is unlikely to have competitors, creating a more social experience with SnapMap. Last week, Snapchat added the My Places feature to Snapmap. This helps users find new spots to visit based on the activities of other users in their area. The ephemeral messaging app also announced in the second quarter of 2021 at the end of July that the platform grew both revenue and daily active users at the fastest rate it has achieved in the last four years. Still, as of last year, Google Maps had over a billion users worldwide.

