Citizen Protect offers app-based security help for $ 20 per month





If you are facing an emergency, call 911. Alternatively, you can pay $ 20 per month for apps that promise better and faster assistance.

This is the idea behind the new service of Citizen, a controversial crime warning app. On Tuesday, we officially launched Citizen Protect in the United States. This is a paid service that provides 24/7 access to professional safety professionals who can assist in dealing with “various stresses and uncertain situations”.

This service is unnecessary and may look verbose. After all, how difficult is it to call 911, which is available for free to everyone? However, with Citizen Protect, you can get additional help from people who say they are trained to deal with emergencies and discomforts.

A safety expert known as the “Protect Agent” consists of a former 911 operator and an emergency medical technician. When summoned through the app, agents can call 911, take them to a safe place, or post an alert on the citizen app itself to ask locals for help.

Citizen has tested the service with approximately 100,000 beta users. “Protect agents already have hundreds of protect subscribers connected to the 911,” the app wrote in a blog post. “Sharing your location with CitizenProtect allows agents to live-monitor your location, provide first responders, and guide you to the exact location to help you arrive faster.”

Assistance is not limited to emergencies. “Whether you enjoy your nightly walk alone or have first date jitter, the Protect Agent can stay connected and monitor you until you’re ready to end your session,” Citizen said. increase.

Protection agents can be contacted via a button tap on the app. You can then talk to them via video, audio, or text-only if you’re secretly seeking help. In special mode, you can also call the agent if you shake the phone more than once, or if the phone detects a scream.

While Citizen touts Protect as a “future of personal safety,” the app could lay the foundation for an on-demand private sector guard that users can hire at some point. In May, Vise reported that Citizen had the ambition to do so. The New York Post also states that it pays $ 25 per hour for livestreaming crime scenes through a private security company that can send guarded cars to app users’ locations.

Citizen made its debut in New York City in 2016. Known as vigilantism at the time, the app withdrew from the Apple App Store within 48 hours of its launch in fear of encouraging people to step down to crime scenes and solve problems on their own. Did. It was renewed as Citizen on iOS and Android in 2017.

Citizens recently saw an unwelcome return to the roots of vigilantism when they blew up a photo of a man who claimed to be a wildfire arson suspect in California. Problem: They had the wrong man.

