The latest update to Wreckfest brings back the classic horror racer

With regular Wreckfests tournament updates, destruction-focused racers have been stocking strange, unexpected and interesting new content for some time. But they wouldn’t have been prepared for what the August addition brought about: a crossover with the classic horror thrill ride Karmageddon.

This update takes the form of two new tracks from the original game, Bleak City and Devils Canyon, and Carmageddon’s Eagle-R: Max Damage. This will return 100,000 fame (the currency of the game). In fact, the title of the update is Carmageddon (Censored), probably because the level of gusset known in the series goes far beyond the limits of the Wreckfests TeenESRB rating.

Karmageddon invited players to plow pedestrians with their death machine. Wreckfests take replaces these innocent bystanders with wandering zombies and zombie livestock modeled as two-dimensional sprites in the 90’s aesthetic series. When you hit them, they turn into pixelated green goo, producing the necessary throat and moaning on impact.

The track is the highlight of this update. I’ve never played a Karmageddon title, so it lacks the nostalgia for the franchise shared by many retro arcade racing fans. Still, the low-poly aesthetic of these maps rendered with huge blurry textures that span the entire surface of the building makes even me warm and blurry. It’s completely pointless at Wreckfest, but trace checkpoint posts remain. And these worlds are loaded with the elements of truck design that were once commonplace. As a result, when combined with the developer Bugbearssophisticated softbody physics, a really strange and hilarious scenario arises.

Take Devil’s Canyon as an example. There is a huge rectangular pit in the middle of this track, but the edge of the pit touches the road surface at a 90 degree angle. Not surprisingly, you try to peak these corners, cut well inside the pit, and try to temporarily lift the two wheels into the air. However, given the current state of Wreckfests physics, taking such a risk inevitably means that the wheels of the car get caught in its pit edge and dump the car into the sky as if it had hit a land mine. To do.

A similar situation occurs in a partially raised section of Bleek City that rises from the road at a 45 degree angle, such as a skatepark fanbox. These also bring out the chaos and further enhance the retro appeal of these environments. With free roaming counterparts in both Devil’s Canyon and Bleek City, Bugbears are likely to add destructive playground-style variations in future updates that provide a more creative way to destroy beaters.

I’ve been playing Wreckfest for about a year and it quickly becomes a reliable game for my friends and me when I want to do stupid things in the car. Many of them aren’t even fans of racing games. These tournament updates always provide an exciting reason to go back to the game and check what’s new. This is also true for unexpected crossovers like this Karmageddon.

