GTA Online players are walking in a circle to earn rewards





Grand Theft Auto Online players are roaming around in a circle during AFK to earn XP and rewards for the Los Santo Tuner update.

Enterprising Grand Theft Auto 5: Online players have found a way to earn rewards during AFK by walking around the characters in the game in a circle. The game recently received another major update titled Los Santos Car Tuners on the theme of automotive culture, with more players joining the game than previous updates.

The biggest update of the year since the release of Cayo Perico Heist in December 2020, AsGTA Online will bring a number of new cars and features to its fans, including the introduction of the LS Car Meet, with this content drop. Carmeet acts as a social hub where car enthusiasts can get together to show off their precious car, others modify their car, or test drive a car on a new test truck. In addition to these new features, quality of life improvements have been provided, giving players the option to purchase and own their own autoshop.

Twitter user Dirty_Worka posted a video of an eerie discovery at LS Car Meet. A short clip of Dirty_Workas, snugly set by The Proclaimers for a song by Im Gonna Be (500 Miles), is unknowingly roaming around in a newly released car conference that accompanies the Los Santos Tuners update. I showed that. However, there is a reason behind the weird behavior, as players can roam the character in a circle to earn a small amount of Tuner XP and rewards, even though it’s AFK. This action actually tricks the game into believing it is still active, thereby gaining a small experience bonus given every few minutes. How you achieve an exploit depends on the player’s platform. Controller users use a simple rubber band to tie the analog stick, but other players on the PC have found that adding a small weight to the “W” key on the keyboard works well.

Fans immediately pointed out to Dirty_Worka. This new unconscious walking method is not a particularly fast way to earn Tuner XP, and those who tried it could only get the Tuner Rep level a few times, leaving the character walking overnight. Some have added that the new race introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update will earn the player’s XP much faster and will not destroy the player’s control stick in the process.

For GTA online players who don’t want to be there to play the game, this new way of earning XP while enjoying the benefits is slow, but it certainly works. Given the 1000 level of tuner personnel, some players who have less time in their hands feel that it’s an easy solution to unlock rewards that they usually don’t have time to earn. maybe. If Rockstar wants to remove this exploit, it can be difficult to deal with players who are simply AFK walking without removing Bonus XP altogether.

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

