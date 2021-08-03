You don’t have to buy your entire iMac right now to get a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.





After a few months, Apple is now selling a new Touch ID-equipped version of Magic Keyboard for everyone to buy. The standard version starts at $ 149 and the full-size model with a numeric keypad starts at $ 179. MacRumors.

The Touch ID keyboard was introduced with the M1 iMac earlier this year, but at the time, the only way to get it was to buy a new computer. But now, with one important caveat, anyone can buy one of the new keyboards. The standalone model isn’t the more colorful model that comes with the lighter shades of the iMac, and is only available in Apple’s regular white / aluminum color scheme.

Also, for those who need to match accessories, Apple also sells an updated Magic Trackpad for $ 129, with rounded corners that match well with similar curved keyboard corners. ..

Unfortunately, Apple isn’t using the standalone release as an opportunity to switch to a more standardized cable. Both the keyboard and trackpad continue to charge using the Lightning port and weave in a Lightning-USB-C cable.

As with the Magic Keyboard model that ships with the M1 iMac, the standalone Touch ID keyboard allows you to use the biosensor only on the M1 Mac. Listed are Apple’s latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac models.

This makes the newly available standalone keyboard especially useful for M1 Mac Mini owners. This is because M1-based computers are the only computers that do not include Touch ID biometric security.

