Are you out of storage?Clean up Apple messages to free up space





My family and I love sharing photos and videos in Apple Messages group text. The TSince COVID-19 struck, mainly with multiple photos of dogs, babies, food, snow, hikes, and more than 20 bananas I accidentally purchased online for grocery orders. Most of them are not the photos and videos I want to keep forever. Also, even if you save your own copy, you don’t necessarily want it to be embedded in a text thread. What benefits do they bring to me there?

In addition to backing up and organizing your photos from your iPhone or iPad, you can also delete them from the Apple Messages app, which is probably the first thing you want to do. Doing so will help free up space on all computers that use messages, not just mobile devices. Below are instructions on how to do it, but first you need to know three strange things that you may encounter when deleting images and videos from Apple devices.

Be aware of these three habits

From my experience of removing videos and images from messages, I noticed three quirks.

First, syncing messages between macOS and mobile devices, deleting images and videos from one location doesn’t delete them from the other. This means that you can delete a text-transmitted video from your phone, but it will appear when you open the message on your computer. If you’re cleaning up, be sure to do it everywhere you use the message.

This second habit occurs especially on the iPhone. When you select multiple videos or images to delete from the Messages app, you will see a button confirming that you want to delete the X message, often with the wrong X number. For example, I deleted one video (no response such as heart or thumb up), but the confirmation message said “Delete 3 messages”. I don’t know why this happens, but it doesn’t cause unnecessary deletions.

Third, on mobile devices, when you scroll through a message thread to select multiple images or videos at once, your app often can’t handle it. Scrolling becomes unstable, the app jumps and the selection disappears. This issue does not occur if you select multiple images or videos that are very close to each other, but it does occur when you scroll through the message history. It’s a good idea to remove some media at once and then scroll back and forth to find more details.

How to remove videos and images from Mac messages

There are two ways to delete videos and images from the Mac messaging app. One way you can delete them one by one on the fly, which is great for clearing media quickly. Alternatively, you can delete the content in bulk. This method also allows you to sort the items by size or date. This second option is great for quickly freeing up space and deleting large amounts of photos, videos, bitmoji, or other visual content at once.

You can also delete the entire conversation. That is, you can delete the entire text history in addition to all the media in the message thread. It’s a much more extreme option.To do this, right-click on the conversation[会話の削除]Choose.

Editor’s Recommended Method 1: Remove videos and images from Apple messages on the fly

Open the message on your Mac.

Go to the conversation that received or sent the content you want to delete.

Find the image or video.

Right-click on it (click with two fingers) and[削除]Choose.

Repeat for each video and image.

Method 2: Delete videos and images from Apple Message en Masse

Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

[このMacについて]Choose.

[ストレージ]Select and wait for the computer to calculate the storage usage. This may take a minute. When complete, the gray storage bar will be colorful to give you a summary of your storage usage numbers. See the image below.

[管理]Click.

On the left rail[メッセージ]Go to.

You now have a Finder-style window that displays the videos, photos, stickers, and other image content you send and receive in your messages.

We recommend filtering the content by size. From maximum to minimum[サイズ]Click the column.

Now you can see the content. Click the file to open it for a larger view.

Just like selecting any other file, here you can batch select items to delete by selecting the first file and holding down the Shift key while selecting the last file. Alternatively, you can hold down the Command key and select the images you want to delete in bulk.

Next, the bottom right[削除]Click or right click[削除]Choose.

How to remove videos and images from iPhone or iPad messages

Again, there are two options for deleting videos and images from iPhone or iPad. One is to run it from the messaging app described first. The second is[設定]Is to do from. This allows you to focus on attachments and images that take up the most space.

Method 1: Delete videos and images directly from the messaging app

Open the messaging app.

Go to the conversation with the video or image you want to delete.

Find the content you want to delete and press and hold it.

A small menu with options is displayed. Select details.

Now you can select multiple media by tapping the circle on the left side of the media (note the quirks mentioned above, stick to what you see as scrolling can jump) Or put it nearby).

Tap the trash can icon at the bottom left to confirm the deletion (note the quirks mentioned above, the numbers may not be accurate).

Method 2: Remove videos and messages from settings

[設定]>[一般]>[iPhone / iPadストレージ]Go to. Gives time to load this page.

Find the message and tap it.

On this next page, you can see how much data is being used by conversations, photos, videos, GIFs and stickers, and other data. You also have the option to see large attachments. This is the method I recommend.[大きな添付ファイルを確認]Tap.

[編集]Tap. You can now select any of the images and videos in this list and delete them in bulk. When you’re ready to delete, tap the trash can icon.

How to save photos and videos from Apple messages

If you find an image or video you want to save, you can make a local copy on your device, back up the image, and organize it for later storage. Here’s how to save a copy:

On your mobile device, press and hold the image or video.[保存]Tap to save the copy in the photo app.

On your macOS computer, right-click on the image or video.[写真ライブラリに追加]You can select and save it there. or,[画像をコピー]You can also select an option and paste it where you want to save it.

More ways to clean your technique

You need to organize as well as the images and videos that remain in your messaging app. Did you know that it’s safe to use Clorox wipes to clean your phone as a starting point? You may want to clean up other digital junks from your PC or mobile device. PCMag also has tips for freeing up space on your Apple Watch, keeping your desk tidy, and organizing cluttered cables.

