Crime tracking app Citizen now includes a premium priced safety helpline





The crime tracking app Citizen is now launching its own emergency response service, promising access to agents who can call 911 and monitor potentially dangerous situations. The $ 19.99 / month Protect is based on a beta program launched earlier this year. It’s part of a larger, sometimes controversial expansion effort at startups that has incorporated a crime mapping system into a live broadcast platform while experimenting with private security services.

Citizen Protect is basically a private safety helpline that uses smartphone features such as location tracking. When a subscriber opens the Citizen app, they can press a button to call the Protect Agent via video, audio, or text. Agents are supposed to talk to subscribers through insecure scenarios and help callers move to safe public places when needed. You can dial 911 or a designated emergency contact and provide location information from the caller’s phone. You can also create a Public Citizen Incident with the consent of your subscribers to alert nearby Citizen users of what is happening.

Users can call the protection agent via video, audio, or text

On iOS, subscribers can also turn on auto-protection mode. This will set the app to listen for distress signals such as screams. It then asks if the user wants to call the agent and automatically connects if there is no response. Users can also quickly shake the phone to connect to the agent. (Citizens say they’ll be adding these options to Android soon.) Even if the user is in trouble but can’t ask for help directly, the agent listens through the phone’s microphone and if deemed necessary. You can call 911.

Citizen’s main service is a crime tracking app that posts reports of nearby safety incidents based on user tips, police scanner data, and other sources. We’ve also moved to live video and recruited paid streamers to cover reports of missing children, house fires, and crime scenes. Citizen CEO Andrew Frame said in a statement that Protect is demonstrating the evolution from a one-way system that broadcasts safety alerts to a two-way system that allows users to ask Citizen for help.

Citizens may have an incentive to publish calls in ways that 911 operators do not. Earlier this year, the company launched OnAir, a live broadcast system that combines crime tracking with local coverage. In a hot misfire, Citizen OnAir Streamer urged users to hunt down an innocent man suspected of arson. That said, advertising can be useful to some subscribers. For example, Citizen has promoted its ability to disseminate information about lost people and pets, including allowing the app 20 rescues since its release in 2017. We also promise that agents will never create citizen alerts without permission.

Citizens have tested police cars borrowed from private guards, but at least so far, Protect is no substitute for police or 911. The agent is purely a remote operator without dispatching any special civilian forces. Some features don’t even look like a major upgrade to an existing smartphone option. Apples Emergency SOS can carefully call 911 and share location data with emergency calls. It also includes additional features such as automatic fall detection.

In a call with The Verge, Citizen promoted Protect against dangerous situations where 911-worthy emergencies do not occur. The company claims that the presence of the agent helped mitigate the escalation of conflicts during the beta, giving an example of someone in a fierce debate with an unstable roommate. Some Black Beta users say they have asked agents to monitor whether they have been stopped by law enforcement agencies based on the citizen’s existing ability to monitor police during protests. ..

Protecting value depends on promising prompt and competent support across the approximately 60 US cities in which it operates. Citizen tells The Verge that Protect operators are hired directly rather than subcontracted through another security service, and their staff comfortably supports approximately 100,000 beta users. It doesn’t say how many agents it employs, and it doesn’t provide details on how often most Protect beta users call agents.

Citizen promotes protection against dangerous situations where the 911 emergency has not yet occurred

A Fast Company article questioned the capabilities of the Protect agent during the beta and pointed out that job listing qualifications were minimal. Conversely, Citizen describes its agents as highly trained safety professionals with experience as social workers, police dispatchers, and emergency response personnel. In particular, employees say they will complete a four-week public security telecommunicator certification course that includes bias and mental health training.

Critics have accused citizens of inciting fear and delusions, so they can sell their peace of mind through services like Protect. One ex-employee tells Vice that the overall idea behind Protect can convince people to pay for the product once they reach the highest point of anxiety they can get. I said that. Citizens denied the claim and said they only released relevant real-time information about the people around them.

However, Protect may provide some support to those who are experiencing threats such as persistent health problems and stalking. Unlike the 911 call, the protect call does not directly encourage the dispatch of police, which can be violent. Also, because there is no shared system that can amplify unreliable or prejudiced accusations like social networks, agents can theoretically break through the situation without involving anyone else. Protect is described as a feature of the app, but its value probably depends on the people the citizen can hire and how the citizen is instructed to answer the user’s call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/3/22606053/citizen-crime-tracking-app-protect-safety-helpline-subscription-launch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos