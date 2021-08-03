Tencent shares plunge over concerns over Chinese regulation





Tencent and other Asian video game companies suddenly plunged into their stocks. The reason for this is due to investor speculation over a statement from the official Chinese news agency.

What caused Tencent’s stock price to plummet?

At the China Joy Expo early Tuesday, the Chinese Communist Party’s publicity department said video games need to be “good, clean, and safe.” The first statement plunged the stock prices of Tencent and other Asian video game companies as investors feared that China might be considering stricter restrictions on the industry. Tencent initially lost 11% of its share price, but then recovered to a loss of only 6%, causing a loss of about $ 110 billion since its inception last week.

Shortly after the first statement, the country’s official state-owned news agency, Xinhua News Agency, published an article that strongly criticized the country’s video game industry. In particular, Tencent states that the most popular game, the Honor of Kings (or the internationally known Arena of Valor), is played by students for more than eight hours a day. The first publication of the article states that “‘Spiritual Opium’ has grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars.” Being an official state news agency, the content of their articles is often interpreted as the state’s official view, but the original article may have been more bitter than it really was. The article was edited to be less scratched, including removing references to loaded opium after it was temporarily deleted and before it was republished.

In response to this article, Tencent issued a statement promising to further limit the game time for minors and considered banning players under the age of 12. Except for what Tencent did, the Chinese video game market, which banned consoles between 2000 and 2015, hasn’t changed yet.

But investors are speculating on the potential for tighter restrictions and full-scale crackdowns that could lead to the end of the industry. Significant changes in the video gaming industry can have a serious impact on their revenues, as many companies such as Apple and Activision Blizzard have earned a significant portion of their profits from China. However, removing the original comparison suggests that it is likely to put pressure on the introduction of systems such as Tencent and other restrictions rather than bans or stricter measures.

