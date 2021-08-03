Samsung official Galaxy Fold 3 price leaked





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Unpacked events last for just over a week, but that doesn’t mean the leak is over. All design and hardware rumors portray an exciting picture of Samsung’s 2021 foldable cell phone. If the leak is accurate, we are looking for a more durable screen, water resistance, and high-end specifications. In addition, Samsung plans to sell some of the foldable components in these devices to other companies. This is great news, especially for Google’s clamshell phones, which may be available later this year. The only remaining issue with foldable phones in 2021 is price. However, a series of Fold 3 and Flip 3 leaks shows that Samsung is trying to significantly reduce entry prices, at least for Flip 3. More affordable than its predecessor.

Over the past few days, two different leaks have occurred that offer similar Fold 3 and Flip 3 price ranges. Both were related to the European market. They claimed that Flip 3 would be fairly affordable. Handsets are cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro. That will be a significant achievement for Samsung.

However, Fold3 will continue to be expensive. Both leaks showed that the phone matched the Fold 2 launch price in Europe. However, a new leak from the reliable Evan Blass shows that Fold 3 may be cheaper than expected.

Keep in mind that pricing is rarely converted directly between markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6

— Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

Is this Samsung’s official Fold3 pricing structure?

Blass has released a ton of images on Twitter, showing all the products Samsung is about to launch. This list includes Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. Leaker also posted press renderings for all these devices. This seems to suggest that the image is from one of Samsung’s regional websites. Leaks are coming from somewhere in the European Union, as prices for all devices are included in euros.

Especially for Fold 3 and Flip 3, we are interested in price.

The image above shows that the price of the 256GB Fold3 version starts at € 1,899. The 512GB model costs € 1,999. The 128GB Flip 3 costs € 1,099, while the 256GB Flip 3 costs € 1,149.

As with previous leaks, we do not convert these prices directly into US dollars. This is because the resulting numbers do not give you the actual price. EU prices take VAT tax into account but are not included in US prices. The only way to understand these numbers is to compare them with the Fold 2 and Flip launch prices in the EU.

Again, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 started at around € 2,020 when it was released. The original Galaxy Z Flip started at € 1,359 in the region. Prices are similar for new devices throughout the EU, although there may be slight fluctuations.

Don’t forget Samsung’s New Deal

If the latest Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices are accurate, new phones will be cheaper than previous phones everywhere Samsung sells. Fold 3 saves at least € 100 in Europe. The price of Flip 3 is even better as we expect a discount of around € 250.

The Fold 3 may still be expensive, but it offers a next-generation design and updated specifications at a lower price. The same is true for Flip 3.

More importantly, Samsung really wants to sell one of these babies to you. Register now to get some benefits, including additional trade-in bonuses. More importantly, you can swap the two devices to buy Fold3 or Flip3. This can significantly reduce entry costs, especially for the Fold 3.

