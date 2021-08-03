Download free early access operation shooting simulation game





Practical Shooting Simulation Game Early Access PC Game Setup Free Download in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and sports game.

Practical Shooting Simulator PC Early Access 2021 Game Overview Practical Shooting Simulator has a variety of features for creating stages, planning exercise and testing abilities in hands-on shooting. Not just a game, but a unique tool for organizers, competitors and all lovers of practical shooting. The Stage, Layout, Character and Firearms editors introduce you to the most important aspects of hands-on photography.

Stage Editor

* 3D space, intuitive interface and special tools make it very easy to create dynamic, correct and interesting stages of any complexity. * Define the rules, registration method, discipline and sections. * Put goals, sections, and other obstacles in front of you. Create a shooting exercise. * Share your stage setting with friends and colleagues. * Save a snapshot of the final version of your shooting range in an easy-to-print format, to help you build the stage in real life.

Layout Editor

* Start your training with theory – use the layout editor and powerful action sequence system, to help you shape the way you complete the stage. * Upon completion of the stage, use detailed statistics to identify weaknesses, which will help you improve your actions. * Experiment with alternative ways to complete the stages to achieve the best results. * Transforming theory and ideas from the simulator into reality.

Firearm Editor

* Choose your firearm model from a wide arsenal of all current specialties: pistol, shotgun, rifle and multiple shotguns. * Customize your firearm with units and devices for an extra personal touch. More accurate shooting simulation.

character editor

* CREATE YOUR CHARACTER – Customize your appearance, clothes and equipment from the many available options. * Enter the parameters required for abilities and skills. * All parameters entered are used for correct calculations in the sequence of actions system. Performance at completion of the stage.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: Early Access Game file name: Practical_Shooting_Simulator_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 2.8 GBMD5SUM: 362b05fe9c81969 Early practice OS

Before you start Practical Shooting Early Access download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7370 2GBDirectX: Version 11 Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB DirectX : Version 11 Storage: 5 GB Available Space Shooting Simulator Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start early access to our hands-on shooting simulator. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

