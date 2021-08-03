The latest OtterBoxs game clips jump on the MagSafe train





OtterBoxs’ latest game controller clip is MagSafe compatible with iPhone 12 devices and costs $ 39.99. Compared to the previous $ 30 game clip reviewed earlier this year, it streamlines the process of connecting the phone to the controller clip by allowing it to snap seamlessly with the help of magnets, or MagSafe technology (TM). increase. This solution is better suited than a traditional controller clip that secures the edge of the phone display. I hope this works on other phones.

Some MagSafe compatible accessories can also charge iPhone 12 series models, but in this case the OtterBoxs MagSafe gaming clip seems to be boiled down to a circular magnetic surface. There are no special features listed on the product page, except that the magnet arm can be removed from the controller and used as a phone stand. Also, the company says you don’t have to own an OtterBox MagSafe case, but if you do, you’ll get the best experience and protection.

You can remove the clip from the controller and operate it in desktop mode. Image: OtterBox

Regarding controller compatibility, OtterBox says on its site that this new clip will fit into the new Xbox Series X / S Controller, the previous Xbox One Wireless Controller, or the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. Curiously, it also provides a disclaimer that the clip is designed to have zero interference with controller functionality.

It’s easy to read and think, wait, can magnets interfere with bluetooth? In that case, among many other devices, Bluetooth speakers will not work properly. What I think it means is that your controller works fine. Perhaps the company’s product was compatible with MagSafe, so it needed a separate line to plug in.

The MagSafe Gaming Clip is now available to iPhone 12 owners who don’t mind paying a $ 10 premium, making it easy to attach their phone to the gaming clip using magnets. Otherwise, you can use an earlier model of OtterBoxs that works as intended on virtually any phone running the latest mobile operating system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/3/22608012/otterbox-magsafe-compatible-gaming-clip-xbox-controller-price-iphone-12-mini-pro-max The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos