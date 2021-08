Google will kill a very old version of Android next month

Enlarged / Delicious Gingerbread Android Cookies.

Google has begun sending emails to users of very old Android devices informing them that it’s time to say goodbye.

Starting September 27th, devices running Android 2.3.7 and below will no longer be able to log in to Google services, effectively disabling most of the on-rail Android experience. As Google posted in an official community post, “When I log in to my device after September 27th, I get a username or password error when trying to use Google products and services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. It can happen. “

Android is one of the most cloud-based operating systems to date. Many of the apps and services included, especially in older versions, were associated with Google login, so if that doesn’t work, most smartphones will be bricked. Android can update many core components today without shipping a full system update, but Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread, released about 10 years ago, wasn’t very modular.

Individual Google apps have begun to be updatable through the Android Market / Play Store, but signing in to Google is still a system-level service and has been frozen in time. Google services that allow you to sign in from these versions must comply with 2011 security standards. This means that you need to turn off two-factor authentication (2FA) and enable a special “Allow insecure access” setting in your Google account. .. In fact, these older Android versions are too insecure and should eventually disappear.

Google shows a breakdown of the active user base for the Android version of Android Studio. Gingerbread has so few devices that it is not on the list. This is less than 0.2% of active devices, lagging behind the other 14 versions of Android. Users of these older devices can sideload third-party app stores to find alternatives to all Google apps, but if tech users don’t get a new device, load a brand new device. There is a possibility that it can be done. Aftermarket Operating system with Android ROM.

Ad expansion / current Android user base. Android 2.3 Gingerbread does not create a list.

Google

After September 27th, the oldest version of Android you can log in to is Android 3.0 Honeycomb for tablets only. The OS isn’t modular yet, but Google realized that updating login security would start to be a problem in the future, and Honeycomb added a “sign in via browser” option to its default settings. The hard-coded Android login may still be broken, but when you “sign in via a browser”, you’ll be taken to a web page that can be updated with the new technology and you can transfer that login to the OS. Saving Honeycomb from being a “less secure app” isn’t enough yet, and it doesn’t work well with 2FA, but for now it’s enough to track the OS.

The login procedure can now be updated with Android 5.0 Lollipop. It checks for default updates before logging in.

While these devices have been obsolete for some time and aren’t a big deal for everyday use, shutting down Google’s servers is a nightmare for conservationists. Today, anyone can boot the old Apple II or install Windows 1.0 on an older computer to see the full experience, but if Google stops login support, older versions of Android will stop working. If you can’t log in to Google, say goodbye to Android Market, Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Talk. The base OS will continue to work, but you won’t be able to do anything you actually did with these phones. Without some kind of crazy login emulation system, you wouldn’t be able to see these apps working again on your phone.

This isn’t the first time Google has discontinued older versions of Android due to its high login security. Android 1.0 era apps have been broken for years. Here at Ars, we saw all of this coming and recorded all the early versions of Android in this huge article. The app may stop working, but screenshots are always displayed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/google-will-kill-off-very-old-versions-of-android-next-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

