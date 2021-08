Wayward Realms, a former Elder Scrolls developer RPG, is “a few years away”

Once Lost Games, a studio formed by former lead developers of the original Elder Scrolls game, has announced a new RPG: The Wayward Realms. Single-player RPGs are set in an open world of over 100 islands called the archipelago, where “many factions compete for influence and power.” Players are not tied to any particular character class, but can create themselves with “customized skills and abilities” and the world is “sociable aristocrats, thieves sticking to underground world plots, ancient times”. Responds differently to “scholars collecting crafts, or other roles” You make your own. “

It’s all great for us. Unfortunately, for anyone looking to get an open-world RPG, The Wayward Realms is likely to be a few years away.

On Twitter, OnceLost Games was busy answering questions from curious fans, one of which was about when the new RPG would see the light of day. Developers aren’t even ready to identify the year.

I’m sorry it’s too early. Probably a few more years. August 2, 2021

"Probably a few more years."

“We are not in a hurry. It is very painful for some people. We know. But we want to realize our ambitions,” he reads another answer. ..

In another tweet, the studio said, “It’s not fully produced yet, but we’re working on implementing the system and building assets.” The teaser trailer, where a very large and heavily armored orc rides a horse through a dark forest and encounters a view of multiple satellites on the horizon, is pre-rendered and does not show gameplay.

OnceLost revealed a little more information about The Wayward Realms in another Twitter response. It’s primarily a first-person game, but we also plan to support third-party perspectives (similar to The Elder Scrolls RPG). The game isn’t entirely voice-driven, it’s mostly “text for dialogue.” Developers want the game to eventually be available on the console, but at the moment the PC is the focus. “It’s a good possibility, but there’s no promise, as a new generation of hardware and Unreal make porting easier,” the studio tweeted.

On the plus side, OnceLost says pirates will appear in the game because it’s happening on a series of islands, but who doesn’t love pirates? And if you think werewolves are playing a bit, Wayward Realm includes werewolves. That’s what you don’t see every day.

We have already announced the return of Warboa, and at least there are several others. pic.twitter.com/fTj6GcEEA120 August 3, 2009

