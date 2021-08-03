Apple launches Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, new Mac Pro GPU





Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Apple

This is a variant of the numeric keypad.

Apple

And this is an inexpensive model without Touch ID.

Apple

The design of the new Magic Trackpad is subtly different.

Apple

Magic Mouse is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor.

Apple

Apple is late between the launches of its major products, but Tuesday marked the launch of some peripherals and add-ons that certain Mac users might be interested in. The product includes a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (previously packaged only on 24-inch iMacs) and three new graphics card modules for the Mac Pro desktop.

You can also find updated versions of the Magic Mouse ($ 79) and Magic Trackpad ($ 129) in the Apple store, but they don’t make a dramatic difference. For example, the Magic Trackpad has a slightly different shape to accommodate the significantly modified Magic Keyboard. Each updated accessory comes with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable for charging.

The keyboard has a completely new shape and adds features such as the Touch ID fingerprint reader. Touch ID is a biometric feature previously found only on Apple laptops and mobile devices.

The new Magic Keyboard design was introduced exclusively for the M1-powered 24-inch iMac, which debuted this spring. The all-in-one desktop comes in a variety of colors, so you can use the keyboard in the same shades. However, the standalone Magic Keyboard seems to come in the standard silver and white motifs found in many Apple accessories.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID costs $ 149, and the variant without Touch ID costs $ 99. There are also versions with numeric keys on both non-Touch ID keyboards and Touch ID keyboards ($ 129 and $ 179, respectively).

Advertising New MacPro MPX Module

Radeon Pro W6800X MPX module for Mac Pro.

Apple

Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX module for Mac Pro.

Apple

Radeon Pro W6900X MPX module for Mac Pro.

Apple

The Mac Pro is far from a consumer product in the mass market. This is primarily intended for professional video editing bays and more. But if you’re among the few who own it (or if you’re managing the IT of your team), there are some new upgrade options.

The Mac Pro has an upgradeable graphics card, but it uses preconfigured modules instead of off-the-shelf consumer GPUs. Starting today, there are three new graphics modules available for purchase for the Mac Pro.

Each has a Radeon Pro name. The names and prices are:

These can be purchased individually or as part of a new Mac Pro configuration.

Each module contains four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, although you’ll have to wait for some benchmarks to emerge for reliable performance insights. Mac Pro can support two modules, so you can use up to four GPUs with a Duo module like the one above.

With the introduction of these new modules, Apple will no longer offer the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II or AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo modules as configuration options for the new Mac Pro at the time of purchase. However, it will continue to be available as a standalone option for Apple’s existing customers.

Note: Ars Technica can earn sales rewards from the links in this post through its affiliate program.

List image by Samuel Axon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/apple-begins-selling-touch-id-equipped-magic-keyboard-new-mac-pro-gpus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos