Gboard gives you easy control over emojis, stickers and GIFs





Gboard has dedicated settings for controlling emojis, stickers, and GIFs. New settings discovered by 9to5Google on Gboard version 10.8 on Android 12 give you better control over the appearance of suggestions and related media.

According to the report, a new “Emoji, Sticker, GIF” menu is now included at the bottom of the Gboard settings page. Replace “search” as the third item from the end of the page. This menu has two sections: Layout and Suggestions.

There are four toggles in the layout section. First, there is a “emoji switch key” toggle that allows you to add a dedicated emoji key to your keyboard. However, adding this key disables the language switch key. “Emoji Fast Access Lines” adds a popular and frequently used emoji line to your main keyboard.

If the line of emoji on the main keyboard seems to cover much of the screen area, instead,[記号キーボードの絵文字]You can use the toggle to select a line of recently used pictograms on the symbol keyboard. Finally, you can use the Physical Keyboard Emoji toggle to display the emoji keyboard using the physical Alt key.

Under the new “Emoji, Stickers, GIFs” Gboard settings menu[提案]The section also has multiple toggles. As you can imagine, the “Predictive Content Search” toggle suggests the content to browse (GIFs, emojis, stickers). A “suggestion in progress” also does what its name suggests. That is, it will display emoji ad sticker suggestions as you type. This menu allows you to individually turn on switching between emoji and sticker suggestions. The “Emoji Sticker” is the last toggle that suggests a similar sticker when you select an emoji on Gboard.

These are not new features or settings on Gboard

Interestingly, none of these toggles are a whole new feature of Gboard. However, the options in the new Emoji, Stickers, GIF menu were previously included in the Settings, Advanced, or Text Correction settings. These menus still exist, but Google has removed all emoji, stickers, and GIF related settings and put them in a new menu. This certainly streamlines things and makes it easier for users to find those toggles because they don’t have to look at multiple menus for similar settings.

The “Emoji, Stickers, GIF” settings menu is now visible to users of the latest Gboard beta (version 10.8) of Android 12. It may soon appear on Android 11 and earlier devices.

