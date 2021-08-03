Fortnite v17.30 update introduces Grab-itron, Slurpy Swamp Scramble, and new LTM





Epic Games released Fortnite update 17.30 earlier today. The patch itself didn’t add a lot of content, but it changed one section of the map and introduced a new weapon into the game.

Following the standards of these new Fortnite updates, 17.30 brought new weapons to the game in the form of Grab-itron. This weapon allows players to pick up and throw selected items around the map.

The weapon itself is in both standard and IO chests. Unlike the Plasma Cannon that was added to the game last week, Grab Itron cannot be created using Alien Nanite.

In addition, Slurpy Swamp is currently being kidnapped. That is, there is a huge tractor beam above the point of interest. According to Epic, the area is slowly kidnapped throughout the week, so the area may vary from day to day when players stop by.

Epic also previewed the new LTM coming into the game a few days later. This new fast-paced team mode, titled “Team Brawl,” shortens the player experience, limits playspace to one POI, allows respawns, removes skydiving, and eliminates 60 times. Is restricted.

This new mode is not immediately available. Instead, it will take effect in-game on August 5th.

Finally, Epic added some new bug fixes and balance changes in 17.30. Both the pulse rifle and the heavy assault rifle now do more damage, but the latter has a slower rate of fire and better accuracy.

Update 17.30 should be available for download now on your PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. The complete patch notes are below.

Rebalancing IOR & D has paid off: Pulse rifles now do more damage when aiming. Heavy assault rifles have increased damage, a slightly slower rate of fire, and are more accurate than before in the first few shots. Major Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the PlayStation 5 Fortnite “3D Headphones” option did not spatialize stereo sound, resulting in stereo sound in 2D. (This especially affects close range shooting.) Note: To enable Fortnite’s “3D Headphones” option, you need to enable 3D audio in your PlayStation 5 system settings. ([設定]>[サウンド]>[オーディオ出力]>[3Dオーディオを有効にする]Fixed an issue that did not play when trying to turn on the vehicle radio. Fixed an issue where the vehicle would drive irregularly because the controlling player was in the prop state. Vehicles can no longer interact if the player is in the prop state. Please note that Grab-itron does not exist in competing playlists.

