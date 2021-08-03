Robo Olympic athlete?Olympic schedule full of bots, AI, VR, etc.





In addition to the best athletics, the quarterly event also showcases many of the cutting-edge technologies that carry on the tradition of Olympic innovation.

Image: Toyota

After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Olympic schedule is in full swing, even though the spectators are not at the stands. The quarterly event will feature top athletic competitions from countries around the world, as well as several traditions in the history of Olympic innovation, from robotics and artificial intelligence to virtual reality training solutions. Introducing the latest innovations in.

“The Olympics have always been a catalyst for innovation and a showcase. In 1964, when Tokyo last hosted the event, the satellite was first used to broadcast live photos to viewers around the world and made its debut nearby. I read a part of the Olympic blog post, “Pickup Mike and Slow Motion Replay.”

Reference: COVID Vaccination Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

2020 Olympics: bots support ground staff

Historically, humans have traditionally found, chased, and seized game balls during the Olympic Games. But in the 2020 game, spectators will get a glimpse of some bots getting these spheres and other equipment during gameplay. According to the Olympic post, Toyota has developed a series of “field support robots” (FSRs) this year aimed at “quickly and safely collecting sports equipment at the stadium and reducing the burden on operational staff.” did.

However, these devices can fetch and get more than a standard spherical sports ball. According to an Olympic post published in March, these autonomous crafts “regain discus and javelin throws at throwing events” and “rugby balls. [center] Of the field before kickoff. ”

The bot boasts a top speed of 20 km / h (12.4 mph), an AI-enabled camera detects humans, and another sensor “uses the light reflected from the laser beam to calculate the distance and angle between obstacles. “.

Image: Olympic

Olympic basketball bot

Toyota’s AI-powered humanoid basketball player CUE may not be a common name, but the robot itself is a hardwood legend. According to Toyota, in 2019, robots made history by setting a Guinness World Record for “continuous basketball free throws (assistance) by humanoid robots.”

Image: Toyota

Initially, the team set a desired continuous shooting target of 2,020 shots “in support of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics,” and the robot reached this milestone mark after hooping for more than six and a half hours. At the 2020 Olympics, bots were seen demonstrating their skills on the free throw line. The free throw, which took place just before the commercial, won “Boom Shakaraka” from one of the Olympic commentators.

At #TokyoOlympics, robots are doing free throws.

Automatic. pic.twitter.com/AUoc6zSj4N

#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Autonomous electric shuttle

At the 2020 Olympics, a number of self-driving cars designed to drive athletes around the Olympic Village also appeared. Initially, Toyota planned to deploy about 200 electric vehicles called “Accessible PeopleMover (APM)” to “transport athletes, staff, and visitors in need of accessibility around the venue.” rice field. Each electric APM has a single charging range of 100 km and can carry up to 5 passengers by ferry.

Image: Toyota

See: Workplace Health: How to Support Team Mental Health (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

VR olympic training

Intel has worked with the International Olympic Committee to design a virtual reality Olympic training platform that “provides an immersive learning experience for key managers of the competition venue.” This provides a “realistic experience and accurate personalized feedback” to enhance your training. Olympic post. Overall, the system features a digital twin in the Olympic competition area.

“This pilot initiative, first tested in Tokyo, will help make operational training in future games more efficient and cost-effective,” the post said.

Face recognition enhances security

The 2020 Olympics will also include facial recognition to enhance the security of the competition space. According to an Olympic post, an initiative involving Panasonic, Atos, and NEC used facial recognition to “identify athletes, volunteers, media, and executives certified at each security checkpoint,” and the technology was “Tokyo 2020. It plays an important role as part of the COVID of NEC. ” -19 measures. ”

Data, analysis, AI newsletter

Learn the latest news and best practices on data science, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence.Delivered on Monday

Sign up now



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/robo-olympians-olympics-schedule-packed-with-bots-ai-vr-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos