Someone please explain the Metaverse to Jim Cramer

If you’re following tech news, you may have wondered to yourself what the Metaverse is all about. It’s fair. But if you’re wondering what the Metaverse is, don’t ask Jim Cramer for an answer.

Jim Cramer is a CNBC lover of Chipotle, yelling at stocks and enthusiastically hitting the BUY BUY BUY button. Now, after last week’s Facebook earnings call, Cramer will sit down with fellow Squawk on the Street co-sponsor to analyze what the Metaverse really is and what it means to Facebook. It was made. I watched this about 4 minute video, and my friend, I don’t think Jim Cramer knows what the Metaverse is.

We have to go to the first quarter of the Unity conference call, which actually explains what the Metaverse is, Cramer said at the beginning of the video. This is basically the idea you’re looking at, it could be Oculus, and you say, I like the way that person sees that shirt, I’m that shirt, the final Would like to order Nvidia. I was in Nvidia with Jensen Wong, what’s going to happen … that possible, OK David, listen to me.

This is what we call “word salad,” but according to Jim Cramer, it’s just the beginning of a strange journey into what the Metaverse is. Immediately after this confusing explanation, 38 seconds after this video, note that co-host David Faber is actually reading aloud what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said was the Metaverse. As a record, the definition was a permanent synchronization environment in which we could be together. This is probably similar to some kind of hybrid between social platforms you see today, but it’s the environment you embody it.

The hectic Kramer says he didn’t talk to you enough!

It tells me what it is, Faber responds. That holodeck. Such Star Trek. For clarity, this is a decent metaphor about what the Metaverse is, as explained by Zuckerberg. But not. Kramer is not happy.

Kramer goes on to explain a scenario in which a lonely person enters a room, looks at another person, and asks, “Do you like Mozart?” Have you heard Huffner? Then, for some reason, there is a second person who recommends listening to Beethoven’s 9th Symphony before Mozart and Huffner, but neither of these two exists, which is the Metaverse. For some reason, the Rite of Spring Stravinskys has adopted that method in this ridiculous metaphor. I’ve seen this segment many times, but I don’t know why or how.

The host then likens the metaverse to Zoom, Terminator, self-driving mobility, AI, and the 10th iteration of the minority report. Later, Cramer reiterated Unity, the Facebooks SDK for building cross-platform games, as a smaller metaverse. For a moment, I think Cramers got back on track and reached somewhere.

And he says, it’s like you’re coming in and you really like Shakespeare. King Henry IV, Part I. You like the speech about … at this point it develops into awkward. I’m just saying that I can talk to some people about Shakespeare. The person on the left kicks the comedy, the person on the right kicks the history, the tragedy in front of you, and you kick it around. For some reason, this is also a metaverse.

At this point, everyone realized that the whole effort was cleaning. Farber is pretty close to the holodeck comparison, but no one knows what the Metaverse is. Instead, they begin to spout Mark Zuckerberg as a genius to save their donkeys and move on to new discussions. And when Kramer met Zuckerberg … he’s actually … pretty regular! … for clarity, not when he’s on the hoverboard with the flag. He is regular when you say, what do you do? Requires LaCroix.

Before watching this video, I had a pretty good understanding of what the Metaverse was. After all, it was the first term coined by Neal Stephenson’s original classic Snow Crash to refer to a collectively shared virtual space. VR or mixed reality based version of the internet. As you know, Facebook has been touting and gradually working on VR efforts for years. It’s also a goofy buzzword that explains what you can intuitively understand as an ideal use case for these next-generation technologies. But I watched this video in a loop, so I don’t know the guy. do not know.

