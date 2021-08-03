Why AMD’s share price is up more than 4% today





What’s wrong

The share of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 4.2% at 3:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. Following the company’s excellent second-quarter 2021 revenue update, AMD is doing better, based on its 13% revenue in July. Chip designers have reported a 99% year-on-year increase in sales and have updated their full-year 2021 outlook, now calling for a 50% to 60% increase in sales.

So what

You can chalk up today’s stock price surge in AMD’s announcement of a new product line. The company said the new Radeon PRO W6000X series GPU (graphics processing unit) will be available on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mac Pro desktop computers. Designed specifically for the Mac Pro, the GPU offers Apple’s flagship computer a major upgrade to the graphics sector. The cheapest layer in the lineup, the W6900X, has more than double the performance of AMD’s Mac Pro predecessor, the W5700X GPU.

With significant improvements, users can enjoy not only high-end video games, but also 8K resolution graphics, 3D film and game animation creation, and other compute-intensive rendering activities for professional creators and gamers. You will be able to run it.

So

The heavy punches that the Radeon PRO W6000X series offers in performance are just as damaging. If you have a Mac Pro with a W6800X, it costs $ 2,400, and if you have a W6900X, it costs $ 5,600. A configuration that can run two GPUs in tandem (W6800XDuo or two W6900XGPUs) doubles the price from there.

AMD’s GPU work for Apple isn’t new, so the chip doesn’t necessarily represent a gradual addition of customers to help AMD build on its blazing pace of growth. Nonetheless, AMD can generate significant sales and profits among Apple users who choose to upgrade their Mac Pro desktops.

Semiconductor companies have come a long way in technology in recent years, but they have taken market share from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and others and continue to evolve their chip functions. The Apple-only GPU itself isn’t a reason to invest in AMD, but it does show the niche that this little chip designer has opened up as a leader in high-end computing hardware.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

