Google is finally killing a 10-year-old version of Android





Android Gingerbread, you had a good life. Let’s take a break.Photo: Gizmodo

Whether you’re running it in a nostalgic atmosphere or holding your device for long periods of time, it’s time to say goodbye to Android Gingerbread 10 years ago. Google is officially resting it.

Starting September 27, the company will no longer allow devices running vintage versions of Android 2.3.7 and earlier to connect to Google services, effectively blocking all important parts of being an Android user. To do. If you sign in to your device after September 27th, you may get a username or password error when trying to use Google products or services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

If your device can be updated to Android 3.0 or later, Google will prompt you to update to continue to access Google apps and services. Also, if you cannot update that particular device with a newer version of the operating system, you can try logging in to your account from your mobile browser.

Gingerbread is probably one of the most iconic in the history of the platform, as it was the seventh version of Android and the first version to fully launch its annual update schedule. This version worked steadily for 10 months compared to the usual three patterns at the time. Google eventually shifted its focus to the tablet-only release of Android 3.0 Honeycomb, and the next smartphone version was Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Gingerbread has introduced a number of features to Android, which it still trusts, such as copy and paste press-and-select methods. Gingerbread also paved the way for wireless payments, enabling the ability to switch between two cameras, front and back, and NFC support. It brought us the first Android Easter egg. It has become an integral part of platform lore, especially among its enthusiastic users.

Android as a mobile operating system has evolved dramatically since the first Gingerbread release in December 2010. Google has put a lot of effort into extracting parts of the OS and updating them more quickly. So far, this has proven to be a more efficient way to push feature updates, resulting in more parity between devices on the platform. But it didn’t start this way. Therefore, some older versions have caps.

Shutting down access to Google apps and services by Gingerbreads is a service to other parts of the Android operating system, as Ars Technica explains. These older versions of Android do not have access to the latest security features such as two-factor authentication. So it’s not very safe in today’s world.

The tablet-only Android Honeycomb is the oldest version currently available because it relies on the options that are still relatively used to log in to your Google account from your browser. Just like browsing the internet on a virtual machine running a plugin since 1998, it’s hard to step into fantasy on older Android devices without the help of third-party software. Anyway, less than 0.2% of current users use gingerbread, so once the version is officially shuffled to Great OS Graveyard, there will be at least no major disruption.

